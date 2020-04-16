Hypertension: This Summer Fruit Can Help You Control High Blood Pressure; Know How It Works

High blood pressure: Various fruits are loaded with nutrients that can help control hypertension

High blood pressure can be more dangerous than you think. It can affect your health in various ways especially your heart. Hypertension should not be left uncontrolled. Various strategies can help you control blood pressure numbers. A healthy lifestyle can help you prevent and effectively control high blood pressure. Diet also plays an important role in maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers. The summer season offers you a variety of fruits that are loaded with nutrients. Watermelon is a bright red coloured fruit that you can consume during the summer season. This fruit is also good for your blood pressure. Read here to know the benefits of watermelon for high blood pressure.

Hypertension: How watermelon can help control high blood pressure

Watermelon can be a tasty and healthy treat to fight high blood pressure. It has high water content. It can also lower inflammation and reduce oxidative stress.

Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician at Columbia Asia hospital explains, "Watermelon belongs to a family cucurbitaceae. It has high water content 92% and has a good amount of lycopene, vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, amino acid, antioxidants and low in sodium and calories (40 kcal per serving)."

Watermelon has properties which can help control blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

"Watermelon is also rich in an amino acid called L citrulline which helps improve circulation of blood flow this results in lower blood pressure and improved cardiovascular health. Citrulline helps the body produce nitric oxide a gas that relaxes blood vessels and encourages flexibility in arteries thus lower the blood pressure and lycopene content of the watermelon can lower the risk of heart attack," she adds.

When and how to eat watermelon?

Pavithra N Raj also suggests that watermelon is slightly acidic in nature so eating on an empty stomach and late-night should be avoided. Serving size of an adult can be two cups a day.

(Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.