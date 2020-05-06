Muskmelon Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Summer Fruits Daily

Muskmelon can help you fight digestive issues

Muskmelon is a summer fruit with a sweet taste. This fruit has high water content along with several other nutrients. The summer season demands proper hydration. Not just drinking water, several fruits have also high water content which can also help in preventing dehydration. Muskmelon is also known as sweet melon. This is a refreshing fruit and many are not aware of its potential benefits. During the summer season, you should consume fresh fruits on a daily basis to receive different nutrients. High water content of these fruits will also help you beat dehydration. Here are some notable health benefits of muskmelon you should not miss.

Muskmelon health benefits: You must know these

1. Good for your blood pressure

Muskmelon contains potassium which makes it beneficial for your blood pressure numbers. High fibre and water content of muskmelon also contribute to controlled blood pressure numbers. You can cut muskmelon into pieces and consume this as an evening snack or any time of the day.

2. Promotes digestion

Water and fibre content of muskmelon is good for your digestive system. It can also help you prevent constipation. Eating muskmelon can help in regulating bowel movement and also leave a cooling effect on your stomach.

3. Helps in hydration

Almost 90 percent of muskmelon is water. To prevent dehydration you need to drink enough water and consume more fruits and vegetables loaded with water. You can consume a variety of fruits including watermelon, mangoes, kiwi, berries and muskmelon. Enjoy a fresh bowl of fruits every day.

4. Boosts skin health

Muskmelon is also good for your skin. High amount of antioxidants can help in purification of skin. It is also loaded with skin-friendly collagen. Adding it to your diet is beneficial for your skin. It is also used to prepare face packs.

5. Contains a variety of nutrients

Adding muskmelon to your diet can offer you a variety of nutrients. This summer fruit contains very few calories and is rich in fibre, vitamin A, folate, potassium, protein and vitamin C.

