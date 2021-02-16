What Is Better: Eating Fruits With A Meal Or After A Meal? Expert Gives The Answer

Eating fruits after a meal can add to your overall calorie intake

Weight loss: The best time to eat fruit... well, there can never be just one correct answer to it, right? This is for the simple reason that everyone's diet and eating patterns are different. One person's time of eating fruit - which can either be first thing in the morning, or after a meal - is going to be different from someone else's - who may prefer eating fruit along with a meal. But, if weight loss or any other health goal is on your mind, or if you have diabetes, then you must take note of the time you eat fruit.

What is the best time to eat fruit?

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to talk about a few specific reasons why you should not be eating fruit with your meals or immediately after your meals as a dessert.

Talking about the reason why it is not wise to have fruit with a meal, Makhija says, "Fruits have a volatile nutrition. They are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are lost when they are waiting to be digested with the protein, carbs and fats of the main meal."

Thus, even if you are having a small bowl of fruit with your main meal, it will do nothing but add more calories to your meal, and you won't even get the nutrition which you are probably seeking for them.

Also, eating fruit after your meal, as a dessert, may not be a good idea either. "It will only be likeonly adding on to the calorie pool of the already big meal you have eaten. Anything that the body cannot use is stored as fat in the body," the Mumbai-based nutritionist informs in the video.

So, what really is the best time to eat fruit?

The best time to eat fruit is as a separate standalone snack. It will provide you with a dash fibre and antioxidants, that will fill you up just enough to satisfy your mid-meal hunger pangs, but not kill the appetite for your main meals as well.

Eat fruits as a standalone snack to beat mid-meal hunger pangs

Photo Credit: iStock

It is also healthy to have fruits first thing in the morning or as your first meal of the day. It can help you start with the day at the right tone and also help in boosting digestion.

All in all, it is important to understand that eating fruits is considered to be an important of a healthy, balanced diet. But, to reap maximum benefits from them, you must eat them in the correct pattern, as explained above. Also make sure that you have local and seasonal fruits, as they facilitate diversity in your diet and improve gut flora.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.