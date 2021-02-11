Fruit Before Lunch a Good Idea, Say Nutritionists. This Is Why

Eating a fruit before lunch can provide you with your daily dose of antioxidants

What's a good time for lunch? According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, anywhere between 11 am to 1 pm is a good time to have lunch. And if this seems to early, or if you are unable to have lunch in this time frame because of meetings and deadlines, then you can have a fruit at this hour. Diwekar recommends something like a banana or any other fruit, and then have a lunch when you get free. "The timely banana helps with acidity and headaches that comes with late lunches," says Diwekar.

Fruit as a pre-lunch snacking option- why nutritionists recommend this

Diwekar is not the only one who believes in having a fruit before lunch. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal too follows this ritual. Go through her Insta stories and you will find that she was having an orange before lunch. She also takes a poll asking people if they prefer eating fruits or drinking them in the form of juice.

Screengrab from Nmami Agarwal's Instagram story

Not just Agarwal but even Diwekar and nutritionist Pooja Makhija prefers eating fruits to drinking them. Eating whole fruits give you fibre with its other nutrients intact. A glass of fruit juice, on the other hand, not only robs the fruit of its fibre, but is also high in sugar.

Joining the bandwagon of having a fruit before lunch is Makhija too. In her story today, she was seen enjoying a slice of pineapple. She shared the update around 1 pm, saying that its time to grab your fruit.

Screengrab from Pooja Makhija's Instagram story

A slice of pineapple (or probably more), says Makhija, helps her have her daily dose of antioxidants, provides her with enzymes that aid digestion, gives a boost to her immunity and aids post-exercise recovery.

Now these are enough examples to convince you that eating a fruit before lunch is a good idea. It can help in satisfying post-breakfast hunger and are filling enough to satisfy your appetite but not kill it for your main meal as well.

How about you make it a daily practice? Let's do this!

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.