Bananas Health Benefits: Know Why Experts Recommend Eating This Fruit Every Day

Banana is one fruit which is available throughout the year. This potassium-rich fruit contains fibre, vitamin B6, vitamin c, magnesium, copper, manganese and even protein. Pectin is the kind of fibre in bananas, which gives it a spongy structure. Unripe bananas, on the other hand, have resistant starch, which acts like soluble fibre and escapes digestion. Pectin and resistant starch in bananas can help in regulating blood sugar after meals and also help in reducing appetite since it is filling in nature. This, in turn, can help you with weight loss.

Reasons to eat bananas regularly

What's more, bananas has low glycemic index (GI). Unripe bananas have GI value of 30, while ripe banana have about 60. This means that bananas will not result in major spike in blood sugar levels. This makes the fruit a safe choice for diabetics. However, every person responds differently to food and you must check with your doctor first.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar too advocates eating bananas regularly. She recently took to Instagram to talk about ways how including bananas in your diet can benefit your health.

Diwekar mentions that following benefits of including bananas in your daily diet:

1. Mood uplifter

Bananas, like all other fruits are a rich source of powerful antioxidants. The likes of dopamine and catechins in bananas can help in boosting your mood. These antioxidants also help in offering protection from damage caused by free radicals in the body.

2. IBS healer

People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are recommended to follow a low FODMAP diet. This diet focuses on limiting foods rich in certain types of carbs. FODMAP stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharaides, and polyols. These are fermentable, short-chain carbohydrates. Fruits like bananas, grapes, berries, kiwi, oranges and pineapples are all low FODMAP fruits, which people with IBS can consume safely.

Bananas are a rich source of potassium and great for high blood pressure patients

3. Acidity preventer

Not just acidity, but bananas can help in reducing constipation as well. Fibre content in bananas help with this concern. Bananas are also a low-acid fruit, which can be beneficial for people who get acid reflux frequently. Fibre-rich bananas can be beneficial for strengthening the overall digestive syste.

Ways to include bananas in your diet

According to nutritionist Jinal Shah from team Rujuta Diwekar, bananas can be consumed as an effective pre-workout snack. You can also have it in morning with your breakfast or snack on it to beat in-between meal hunger pangs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.