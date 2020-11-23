Weight Loss: Here's A What A Nutritionist Eats To Satisfy Mid-Meal Hunger Pangs

Weight loss: Avoid eating doughnuts and cupcakes to satisfy your hunger pangs

What do you do when hunger strikes? Do you first drink a glass of water to see if you are actually thirsty? If you feel hungry shortly after having a complete meal, it is most likely to be because you are thirsty. Drink a glass of water and your hunger will vanish away. But what about other times, for example, when you crave for deep fried delicacy or comfort food? Healthy snacking plays an important role in your weight loss journey. It can make or break your routine and there are a few tricks that can help you snack healthy.

Weight loss: What a nutritious does when hunger strikes

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to share her tricks when she feels hunger. In her Reel, Makhija shares that instead of going for doughnuts, wafers, cup noodles, cupcakes or orange juice, she goes for the following:

Seven almonds and one date

Baked sweet potato wedges

Poha with peanuts

Almond milk chia pudding

Carrot, beetroot and spinach juice.

Have poha with peanuts to satisfy your hunger pangs

Photo Credit: iStock

The likes of doughnuts, wafers, cupcakes and chocolates are loaded with sugar and empty calories. They will provide you with no nutrition and will up your calorie intake. Also, instead of opting for fruit juice like orange juice, eat one whole fruit. "Eating fruits is healthy. Drinking fruit juices is not. They increase blood sugar levels too rapidly, Makhija informs.

The list of her snacking tricks includes nuts, dates, sweet potato and vegetable juice. All of these snacking options are packed with vitamins, minerals, good carbs, healthy fats, fibre and protein. All of these nutrients can together help in improving your health and can also help you with weight loss.

So, what do you eat when you feel hungry? Let us know in the comments below!

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.