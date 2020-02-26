Is It Healthy To Eat Bananas With Milk? Here's The Answer From Our Expert

Many eat banana with milk for breakfast

Highlights Banana is loaded with several essential nutrients

You can prepare shakes and smoothies with banana and milk

Milk helps you maintain bone health

Milk is extremely important for your health. It is mainly responsible for better bones and teeth as it is the best source of calcium. Milk should be a part of your daily diet especially for kids to ensure healthy bones for a lifetime. But what do you eat when you drink milk? Banana is one of the popular choices. Many consume milk with banana for breakfast. It is advised to eat a heavy and nutrition-rich breakfast. It helps you stay energetic throughout the day. Is it healthy to eat banana with milk for breakfast? Read on to know the answer straight from experts.

Banana with milk: Is it a healthy combination?

Sweedal Trinidade who is a nutritionist at P.D Hinduja Hospital explains, "Milk is rich in proteins, calcium, riboflavin, B12 whereas banana is rich in carbohydrates, potassium, and fibre. Both complement each other in terms of macronutrient and micronutrients. Banana smoothie is an instant source of energy can serve as an excellent post-activity snack or breakfast item."

"We often come across ayurvedic concepts contraindicating the milk and fruit combination, one can always have banana as pre-activity snack and milk as part of post-activity snack. Overall its a great breakfast option to boost your metabolism at the start of your day! " she adds.

You can prepare a smoothie with banana and milk

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Bananas For Diabetics: Can Diabetics Eat Banana? Know How It Affects Blood Sugar Levels

Priyanka Agarwal, nutritionist at Max Hospitals explains, "Bananas are rich in dietary fibre, carbohydrates and minerals and milk is a good source of calcium and protein. Milk and banana is a good combination for people who often skip breakfast or who don't have time to prepare breakfast. It is also a good option for sports persons and bodybuilders."

Also read: Here's How Different Types Of Bananas Can Affect Your Health

How to make this combination healthier?

"To have this combination and make it healthier, one can make a combination of banana, milk and oats with 1/2 teaspoon of honey and cinnamon."

"But banana and milk are not recommended for diabetes patients and patients who are suffering from hyperkalemia and renal disease," nutritionist Priyanka adds.

Also read: 5 Problems That Bananas Can Treat Better Than Medicines

(Sweedal Trinidade, Clinical Nutritionist, P.D Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai)

(Priyanka Agarwal department of dietetics &nutrition Max Multi Speciality Centre Noida)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.