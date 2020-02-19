Banana, A Fruit Loaded With Carbs And Sugar: Can Diabetics Eat Banana? Know How It Can Affect Your Blood Sugar Levels

Banana is rich in sugar and carbs which can fluctuate blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet should include foods that do not contribute to fluctuations in blood sugar levels. It is extremely important for diabetics to manage healthy blood sugar levels. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can contribute to several severe complications. Many believe that diabetics cannot eat fruits as they are sweet. Fruits are high in natural sugar which can leads to the misconception that diabetics cannot eat fruits. But the truth is most fruits have low glycaemic index which does not contribute to fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Fruits are rich in nutrients. If you are a diabetic, you can choose fruits rich in fibre. You just have to be careful about the portion size. Fresh fruits can be a great substitute for desserts and sweets.

Banana is a very common fruit in India. Many consume banana for breakfast daily. Banana has a sweet taste. It is high in both carbs and sugar. These two are the main components that can raise blood sugar levels. Can banana affect your blood sugar levels? It is healthy for diabetics to consume banana? Read on to know the effect of banana on blood sugar levels.

Diabetes diet: Can banana affect your blood sugar levels?

Bananas are high in carbs which is the main nutrient that can affect your blood sugar levels. It is also rich in natural sugar. But bananas are rich in fibre which can contribute to controlled blood sugar. Bananas also have a low GI score which makes it an appropriate fruit for diabetics.

Bananas are rich in fiber

Dietitian Upasana Sharma, Head Nutritionist at Max Hospital explains, "Banana contains a huge amount of sugar and carbs. But it is rich in fiber with a low-glycemic index. Diabetics can eat banana but in moderation. A small amount of banana twice or thrice a week can be consumed by diabetics. But a diabetic should not consume banana daily."

(Upasana Sharma is Head Nutritionist, Max Hospital, Gurgaon)

