Eat This Tasty Fruit To Say Goodbye To Several Digestive Issues; Know Other Impressive Health Benefits

Pineapple health benefits: This fruit is loaded with digestive enzymes

Highlights Pineapples can help in reducing joint pain

It is loaded with digestive enzymes

Pineapple juice is a famous remedy for cough

Pineapple is a delicious yellow coloured fruit that is loaded with essential nutrients. This fruit is packed with antioxidants and helpful enzymes. Pineapple juice is also consumed widely and is quite famous for the health benefits it offers. Pineapple is a good source of vitamin C that can help boost immunity and promote skin health. It is also a good source of fibre, vitamin B6, potassium, iron, folate and more. Pineapple is also good for digestion. Digestive issues are quite common. Several foods can help you boost digestion naturally and pineapple is one of them.

Pineapple health benefits: Benefits of pineapple for digestion

This tropical fruit contains a group of digestive enzymes called bromelain. These enzymes can help in breaking down the protein molecules. Breaking it down makes it easier for the small intestine to absorb it. Bromelain also has the ability to break down tough meat proteins. It also helps in controlling inflammation. High amount of water and fibre content can also help in preventing constipation.

According to a study published in Biotechnology Research International, bromelain belongs to a group of protein-digesting enzymes and eating pineapple can give you relief from diarrhea.

Pineapple contains a group of digestive enzymes called bromelain

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Cough Home Remedies: This Fruit Juice Can Give You Relief From Cough; Know Methods To Use

Other health benefits of pineapple

It is rich in disease-fighting antioxidants that can reduce oxidative stress further helping in controlling the risk of chronic diseases.

Pineapple can help in weight loss too. It is low in calories and loaded with fibre. Fibre can keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories.

Pineapple is loaded with fibre that can help in weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

Vitamin C, fibre and potassium in pineapple makes it good for your heart health. Potassium helps regulate blood pressure. Controlled blood pressure is a sign of a healthy heart.

Also read: Pineapples Help In Improving Digestion Of Proteins: Here's How

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.