Diabetes Diet: Can Diabetics Eat Pineapple? Our Expert Tells

Diabetes diet: Diabetics should eat fruits in moderation

Highlights Pineapple can help in weight loss

Eating pineapple can help boost digestion

Pineapple juice can be used as a cough remedy

Diabetes is a chronic condition that requires constant management. A healthy diet and lifestyle play an important role in controlling blood sugars. A diabetes diet should include foods that do not affect blood sugar levels negatively and help in controlling them naturally. Fruits are extremely healthy. It is advised to east fruits daily to receive a variety of nutrients. But fruits contain natural sugar. So, diabetics are advised to eat fruits in moderation. While some fruits are healthy for diabetics whereas, it is advised to avoid a few. Pineapple is a sweet fruit loaded with multiple health benefits. Is it safe for diabetics to eat pineapple? Let's find out.

Diabetes diet: Is it healthy for diabetics to eat pineapple?

Pineapple is loaded with nutrients. It contains enzymes known as bromelain which can help boost digestion. Pineapple can also help boost immunity and suppress inflammation. It also contains antioxidants that can help combat oxidative stress.

Pineapple may offer amazing health benefits but it is not a good choice for diabetics. Pineapple is a medium GI fruit. Foods with low GI (glycemic index) are considered best for diabetics. Carbs can also contribute to high blood sugar levels. Most diabetics count the number of carbs they consume per meal to avoid major fluctuations in blood sugars. Though, pineapple contains low amount of carbs.

Pineapple contains vitamin C which can help boost immunity

Photo Credit: iStock

Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician at Columbia Asia Hospital explains, "Pineapple is a powerhouse of nutrition. It is loaded with vitamin C, vitamin B12 (thiamine), iron, antioxidants, bioflavonoids, anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in magnesium and potassium. It also contains enzyme bromelain which aids digestion and acts as a diuretic. Pineapple is rich in fibre which can keep you full for longer and slow down the absorption of sugar but medium GI score makes it not-so-good for blood sugar levels."

Also read: Diabetes Diet: Can Diabetics Eat Fruits? Know Tips To Choose The Right Fruits

How to eat pineapple if you have diabetes?

Pavithra further adds, "100 GM of fruit can be consumed for mid-morning and can be paired with 5-6 pieces of other fruits."

Diabetics should avoid drinking pineapple juice

Photo Credit: iStock

Diabetics should avoid pineapple as much as possible. But if you want to eat pineapple pair it with foods that have a low GI score. Do not drink pineapple juice as it contains more sugar. Diabetics should avoid drinking fruit juices, to prepare one glass of juice you need more fruit which means more sugar.

Also read: Cough Home Remedies: This Fruit Juice Can Give You Relief From Cough; Know Methods To Use

(Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.