Weight Loss: Try This High Intensity Interval Pilates (HIIP) Session For Those Perfects Abs You've Always Dreamt Of

Want to try something new in your workout regime? How about a High Intensity Interval Pilates (HIIP)? Sara Colquhoun, a Pilates instructor with Sweat, recently shared a workout that can be done as part this unique training, at home. All you need is a resistance band and a skipping rope to complete this workout. For all of you relying on home workouts, resistance band is a portable equipment which can be easily installed. It is also easily available and not heavy on the pocket. Apart from HIIP, resistance band can be included in a variety of workouts to add more resistance to the exercises and also make them more challenging.

A skipping rope or jump rope is another common fitness equipment which can be easily found at home. It helps in facilitating an effective cardio workout that can help with weight loss, elevating your heart rate, improving stamina and much more.

High Intensity Interval Pilates (HIIP) workout you can do at home

An HIIP session includes movements that are of high intensity. They can elevate your heart rate and challenge your coordination. The movements in the workout shared below, and in all other HIIP sessions, can help in developing a strong core by integrating upper and lower body. They make for an effective full-body workout.

Each HIIP session consists of three sequences, wherein the duration of each sequence lasts for four to 17 minutes, to make up for a full 30 minutes class.

Watch the video below to see each exercise as illustrated by Colquhoun. Watch the video carefully to see how each exercise is done.

This workout can help in improving your core strength, burning belly fat and improving overall body strength.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.