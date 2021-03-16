Weight Loss: Carbs Or Protein- Here's What You Should Have As Part Of Post-Workout Nutrition

Weight loss: Carbs can help in recovery after a workout

Pre and post-workout nutrition is important to reap holistic benefits from your workout plan. What you eat before your workout can determine your energy levels while exercising and your exercise performance. After your workout, the body tries to rebuild its glycogen stores and repair and regrow muscle protein. Elaborating the "funda" behind post-workout nutrition is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram. "When you exercise, the body uses glycogen for energy purposes. This makes the body slightly deprived of glyvogen," says Agarwal.

Post-workout meal- Here's what you need to know

After exercise, when the body becomes slightly deprived of glycogen, the protein in muscles also tend to breakdown. Thus, eating foods rich in both protein and carbs are important to be consumed as part of your pre-workout meal, asserts Agarwal in her Reel.

The Delhi-based nutritionist goes to share a few examples meal options that can fulfil your post-workout nutritional needs.

Post-workout meals you can have

"After your workout, foods rich in protein and carbs should be consumed, in order to maintain that balance," says Agarwal while sharing the following examples:

Hummus with sweet potato

Egg edamame beetroot salad

Chickpea pine nut salad

Egg avocado toast

Or a main meal which you would usually have at that point of time.

Eggs are an excellent source of protein

Photo Credit: iStock

Eating the right nutrients after you exercise can help your body rebuild its glycogen stores at a faster pace. Foods rich in carbs and protein can reduce the muscle protein breakdown, increase muscle protein synthesis or muscle growth, enhance recovery and restore glycogen stores.

While protein-rich foods are primarily important for repair and building muscle, carbs-rich foods are the ones which help in recovery. Make sure you have your post-workout meal within 45 minutes of exercise.

Sweet potatoes, fruits, oatmeal, leafy green veggies, chicken, eggs, yogurt, cottage cheese, fatty fish or protein bars... all of these foods can be consumed as post-workout meal.

So whether you're trying to lose weight, or if you're trying to build muscles, get fitter and stronger, make sure you have a healthy pre and post-workout meal.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.