Weight Loss: Follow This Dumbbell Only Workout When Getting Back To Exercising After A Break

Weight loss: This Monday marks the beginning of a new month and there isn't any better time to begin working out today, or resume your workouts if you've been on a break. If the pandemic has made you switch to home workouts in full entirety, then you must have basic equipment like a pair of dumbbells, a pull-up bar, resistance bands, jumping rope, etc. All of these are portable and convenient gym equipment that can take home workouts up a notch. So as part of #MondayMotivation today, we are going to talk about a dumbbell only workout that you can do at home.

Weight loss: Dumbbell-only workout you can do at home

Kayla Itsines, a fitness trainer and co-founder at Sweat, recently took to Instagram to share a dumbbell-only workout that you can do at home. This workout is perfect even if you are a beginner. So, if you are resuming working out after a long period of time, this workout can be perfect to begin with.

"The beginner dumbbell workout is perfect for anyone who is starting to feel more confident in their workouts," adds Itsines in the caption of her post.

So if you have access to weights or a gym, and if you are ready to try something, do give the following exercises a try:

Dumbbell-only workout- here are the exercises included

Goblet Squat - 10 reps

Shoulder Press - 10 reps

Romanian Deadlift - 10 reps

Bent-Over Row - 10 reps

Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. You need to complete 3 laps in order to make it a complete workout. You can combine a 15-minute cardio session with jumping jacks, jumping ropes or some aerobics with this workout to make it more wholesome.

Let's start Monday and the first day of March with this power-packed workout. You can do this!

