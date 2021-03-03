Weight Loss: Morning Is The Best Time To Workout Or Not? Expert Reveals

Weight loss: As long as you're doing exercise regularly, no matter what time, you're good to go

Have you lived to believe that exercising in the morning is better than exercising in evening? Then this article might just change your mind. This common perception is also the reason why many people end up missing a day's workout. From having a work deadline to social gathering, sleeping late at night can be because of several reasons. And for a majority of us, it is very less likely to be able to wake up on time thereafter. But since you've missed your morning workout doesn't mean that doing it in evening will reap you any less benefits.

Weight loss: Is morning really the best time to workout?

Fitness trainer and Sweat co-founder Kayla Itsines recently addressed this extremely common query on Instagram. Some people believe the best time to work out is in the morning - but that isn't necessarily true, she wrote in the caption of her post.

The truth is, she adds, there are no rules as to when you should workout. It all really depends on the kind of schedule you have, and what time of the day you feel more energised and equipped exercise.

"If you are a morning person, then definitely go ahead and work out in the morning. If not, just choose another time that suits you and your routine," she adds.

And guess what, not just in evening, but you can do a workout in the afternoon or midmorning, or even later at night-just make sure there's a gap of 2-3 hours before bedtime. (Point to note: Exercising later at night has not been found to be healthy for your sleep cycle. So do check with an expert to know if this is best suited for you).

For those with kids at home and all-day meetings, squeezing a short and quick workout in their lunch break can also do the deal. The idea is to understand that you can workout whenever you want. As far as you are exercising regularly and consistently, you needn't worry about the time when you're doing it.

"Please don't try and overcomplicate your health and fitness ladies. What's important is that you find a time that suits you and your routine, then you are more likely to stick with your workouts. Plan each day in advance and book in your workouts like appointments," suggests Itsines.

So for all of you out there who have been believing that morning is the only "best" time to workout, think again!

