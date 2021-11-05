The Easiest Way To Prevent Weight Gain During Festivals

Keep the festive weight off with tips by Pooja Makhija

You may face weight gain issues during festivity but it's not like you can't get rid of it. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shared one of the easiest ways to prevent weight gain during Diwali. She dropped a nutrition hack video on Instagram and spoke about the simplest trick to keep those extra kilos at bay. Are you eager to know what it is? Catch up on your sleep. That's it. You may be busy but having your 7-8 hours of sleep is a must every day, Pooja said. This will prevent you from accumulating extra fat in your body.

In the caption, she stated, “Sleep deprivation disturbs our circadian rhythm - a biological clock that regulates many of our bodily functions especially our metabolism aka BMR. Along with increased hunger hormones ghrelin, you are eating everything in sight and exercise routines are on an absolute pause - a perfect recipe for great weight gain.”

Thus, Pooja added, her entire focus will be to catch up on her 7-8 hours of sleep every night and automatically help herself avoid any surpluses due to the festivities and parties. She advised you to do the same on Diwali.

In the video, she explained:

Sleep deprivation is normal during the festivity

Metabolism drops when you have sleep deprivation

As a result, your body is going to store the food, not burn

Along with low metabolism, your hunger hormones are at their peak therefore, your appetite is going ravenously berserk during festivals

On top of it, your exercise is out of the window because you are so busy and tired during the festive season that you do not want to exercise at all

There's only one easiest way to prevent weight gain during festival season – “catch up on your sleep.”

Take a look at the detailed note by Pooja:

Just a few days ago, Pooja had shared nutrition hacks to manage teenage acne. Many youngsters face acne issues and keep looking for ways to get a solution to their problem. For this, Pooja had suggested a few diet tips that can play an important role if you don't want acne on your skin.

She stated that you need to keep a check on the levels of vitamin D in your body. It reduces inflammation, balances hormones, and reduces the level of testosterone. Low levels of vitamin D could be the reason behind your acne. She advised avoiding lactose intake (dairy products) from your diet for a good four to six weeks. Increase your protein intake and shun processed dairy products, she added.

We wish you a healthy and happy Diwali.