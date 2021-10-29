Pooja Makhija Shares Nutrition Hacks To Manage Acne In Teenage Years

Teenage acne: nutrition hacks to deal with it

We all have come across people complaining about acne. The problem also seems exclusively associated with the teenage years. First, the spots start to appear, then there's the problem of an oily T-zone, soon, blackheads start sprouting across the T-zone, pimples break out, and the skin starts to appear reddish. Everyone thrives for clear and glowing skin and nobody likes these skin problems. If you are someone who is suffering from acne, fret not! Nutritionist Pooja Makhija has a few tips to get your problem fixed. In an Instagram video, Pooja addressed the issue of teenage acne and shared a few important dietary tips.

She states that hormonal changes and puberty are the main reasons behind acne. She quotes, “high testosterone, as well as insulin-like growth factors, are the key main perpetrators. Dietary changes, therefore, can do magic in getting rid of acne”.

Pooja suggested the following tips to reduce teenage acne:

1) Check your Vitamin D status

Pooja stated that you need to keep a check on your Vitamin D levels because it reduces inflammation, balances your hormones, and reduces testosterone. Therefore, low levels of Vitamin D could be the reason for popping acne.

2) Avoid lactose intake

She said that you need to cut out dairy products from your diet. You must eliminate dairy products, not just for a few days but at least for about four to six weeks to see the difference.

3) Step up protein intake

It is very important to increase your protein intake if you want to reduce acne. This is because, Pooja said, protein automatically reduces the spikes of insulin.

4) Cut out processed bakery goods

Pooja advised that if you have acne, you need to cut out high sugar products like cakes, donuts, muffins, and cookies because they spike insulin making your acne worse. So, avoid bakery food items.

5) Start moving!

This may be the last point that Pooja said but it certainly is one of the most important tips. She stated that you need to exercise because it increases the sensitivity to insulin. Also, when you exercise, more oxygen more cell rejuvenation happens and thus, lesser acne scars, Pooja added.

Here's a look at the Pooja's video:

Teenage acne can be quite troublesome. So, look after your skin and keep in mind the nutrition hacks shared by Pooja Makhija.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.