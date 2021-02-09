Weight Loss: Choose Traditional Breakfast Over Cereals When Trying To Shed Kilos

Weight loss: A healthy breakfast can support your weight loss process

Highlights Prepare protein loaded breakfast at home

Avoid consumption of sugary drinks for breakfast

Add more fibre to your diet to maintain a healthy weight

You might have come across several tips that can help in weight loss. From weight loss-friendly drinks to magic concoctions, multiple ingredients have gained population. For effective weight loss, you need to burn more calories than you consume with a healthy diet and lifestyle. Similarly, making a few changes can help you reach your goal effectively. Factors like your sleep schedule, right breakfast choices, levels of physical activity, how to eat, time spent in eating and the timings of the meal also play a role. If you are also trying to lose weight, here are some effective weight loss tips you need to follow.

Weight loss tips: Try these for effective results

Celeb nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal took to social media and shared some weight loss tips as part of her Instagram series QuickFivewithMG. Here are some do's and don't for weight loss she mentioned-

1) Don't have ready to eat cereals for breakfast

Many choose readymade cereal for breakfast due to lack of time. Unlike fresh homemade breakfast, convenient-ready-to-eat meals are often loaded with preservatives and artificial flavouring agents that are harmful to health. These are also often loaded with added sugar that can affect your weight loss process. Instead stick to traditional breakfast options like poha, upma, idli etc.

Weight loss: Prepare fresh breakfast at home for better nutrition

Photo Credit: iStock

2) Avoid starting your day with tea or coffee

The nutritionist explains, "Tea and coffee contain caffeine that triggers the release of cortisol (stress hormone) and puts the body in a stress mode. When you wake up, your body needs time to get back to functioning in full capacity. In such a situation, it is better to eat real food instead of something that can further stress it out."

If you love drinking teas, try herbal teas within 30 minutes of waking up. You can also choose shakes, smoothies or protein shakes for breakfast. Avoid drinking packed juices.

3) Do not sit at a place for long hours

It is often advised to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day. "Current research findings of ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine) indicate that moving more during the day, in addition to getting 150 mins/week of exercise is necessary to reduce one's risk of diseases and to lose weight," Ganeriwal mentions in her post. Not moving enough also puts you at a high risk of weight gain and several health conditions.

You can start your day with exercising. Also, take small breaks and move around for 2-3 minutes. Stretching can also help you keep back, shoulder and neck pain at bay.

Weight loss tips: Exercise regularly to burn more calories

Photo Credit: iStock

4) Keep your phone down while eating food

When you are paying attention to your meal, it will satiety signals at the right time and you will know exactly when to stop eating. People are usually busy using mobile phone while eating and end up consuming more calories than required.

5) Restrict use of screen before bed

When you are exposed to light-emitting gadgets, your body goes becomes alert and delays sleep. Using gadgets before bed can make you take longer to fall asleep. Lack of sleep also makes you consume more calories and increase stress. You will also wake up tired with low energy levels.

Follow these effective tips and hope you reach your weight loss goals soon!

(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert and Yoga Teacher at Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.