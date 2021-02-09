Weight Loss Truths: How Having Easy Meals Can Make Achieving Your Goals Easier, As Explained By A Dietician

Weight loss truths: Stop comparing yourself to others

Highlights Relying on easy meals should not be considered as cheating

Do not compare your diet and workout to others

Say no to emotional eating

Weight loss: Did you know? Relying on easy meals, which can be prepared easily and take very less time to cook isn't necessarily cheating?! There are several such facts about weight loss which can make your journey easier and definitely less stressful. Sharing more of such truths about weight loss that you must definitely know, is Rachel Paul - a registered dietician - on Instagram. In the caption of her post, she mentions how she wished she knew these things when she was struggling with her weight when she was in her teens and early 20s.

Weight loss truths that are going to help you

The following truths about weight loss are going to make achieving this goal less difficult:

1. Relying on easy meals should not be considered as cheating. And we are all guilty when it comes to this. Whenever something is easy, it becomes too difficult to believe. However, Paul says that having easy meals is in fact, a smart thing to do. Practice meal prepping and make sure that a few meals are those which can be prepared with nothing more than 3 or 4 ingredients. It can be a salad or a bowl or rol made with leftovers. The idea is to make eating healthy easy, fun and definitely less stressful.

Try to have easy meals which can be made with three or four ingredients

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: How To Start Lifting Weights? Expert Tells Important Do's And Don'ts

2. Do not compare yourself to others. What is suitable for someone else may not at all be suitable for you, and its okay. You need to put a stop at comparing your diet, workout, fitness, flexibility, and the pace at which you are progressing. The preference and metabolism of every individual is different. "What your body needs is truly unrelated to your best friend, your sister, etc." says Paul.

Also read: Weight Loss: Learn How To Spot Hidden Sources Of Sugar In Your Diet From A Nutritionist

3. Say no to emotional eating. Yes, food does comfort you when you're feeling low, and it amplifies the excitement when you're trying to celebrate something. But if weight loss, getting leaner and fitter is on your mind, then you need to quit resorting to food for satisfying yourself emotionally. "It may bring some temporary relief, but it's not a long term solution. Focus on taking care of yourself in ways that support your long term goals, instead," says Paul.

Work towards being a more disciplined version of yourself. Try to bring consistency in your diet, workout and sleep schedule. Weight loss will follow eventually.

Also read: Weight Loss: Exercises You Should Do During Periods

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.