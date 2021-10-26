Want To Improve Your Sleep Cycle? Prepare This Milk-Cashew Combination To Ensure A Good Night's Sleep

A healthy sleep cycle allows your body to function properly both physically and mentally

If you are losing sleep (for nothing), then there's a way to reclaim your right to a good night's sleep. A good sleep is the road to feeling rejuvenated and fresh at whatever you do the next day. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar said she has a "tasty" solution so that you begin to "sleep like a baby" again. She added that sleep is directly linked to the gut and the skin. Fix them and you will become less agitated over trivial issues. Her solution includes a combination of cashew and milk - two ingredients readily available in every home.

Try this drink for better sleep at night

In an Instagram post, Diwekar explained how to prepare the drink that is going to change your sleeping pattern. She called it Rujuta's milk-cashew combo.

Soak 3-4 cashews in a cup of milk for 4-5 hours. Then, take them out of it and crush them. Add some more milk. Also, add sugar and your drink is ready. You can have it boiled or freeze it, depending on how you want to take it - hot or cold. For maximum benefit, drink it at bedtime, added the celebrity nutritionist. If you are mindful of weight gain due to sugar, skip it completely or add it just for flavour.

Milk is consumed across the world. Western countries drink cow's milk mostly because of its impressive nutritional profile. From protein to calcium and vitamins to potassium and phosphorus, cow's milk is packed with vital nutrients. Besides, milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that helps us sleep better.

Similarly, cashew contains magnesium, a mineral, which acts as a natural sedative. Magnesium deficiency may lead to sleep troubles. So, a combination of milk and cashew every night can work wonders to improve your sleep pattern. Not getting enough sleep at night in itself is a problem. But it can also lead to other health problems. So, pay attention to it from today.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.