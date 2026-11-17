Scientists discovered that vitamin B12 largely reversed developmental abnormalities in worms carrying a genetic mutation linked to Verheij syndrome, a rare disorder that causes growth problems and developmental delays, as per a study published on the ScienceDaily website.

Similar metabolic changes were identified in human patients, raising the possibility that this common vitamin could inspire new treatments for rare genetic diseases.

A surprising discovery involving vitamin B12 could open new possibilities for understanding and potentially treating rare genetic disorders. Researchers found that the vitamin can correct developmental problems in tiny worms carrying a genetic mutation associated with Verheij syndrome, a rare human condition that causes developmental delays, impaired growth, and short stature.

According to the website, the findings center on a cellular process called RNA splicing, which helps prepare the genetic instructions cells use to produce proteins. During splicing, unnecessary portions of messenger RNA are removed, and the remaining sections are joined together in the correct order. When this process goes wrong, it can disrupt essential cellular functions and contribute to serious developmental disorders.

Mutations in genes responsible for splicing can cause conditions such as Verheij syndrome. To better understand the effects of these genetic changes, scientists investigated how a related mutation affects growth and metabolism in a laboratory model.

Vitamin B12 Reverses Developmental Defects in Worms

The discovery emerged from experiments involving C. elegans, a tiny roundworm commonly used in biological research. The researchers were initially searching for previously unknown genes that influence lifespan when they began examining a mutation in a gene involved in RNA splicing. The same gene is associated with Verheij syndrome in humans.

Worms carrying the mutation developed problems resembling important features of the human disorder. Their growth slowed considerably, and they remained smaller than normal.

To investigate why this happened, the scientists conducted genetic screens and analyzed the worms' metabolism. They discovered that the mutation disrupted specific metabolic pathways that depend on vitamin B12 and are essential for healthy growth and normal cellular activity.

The researchers then tested whether providing additional vitamin B12 could counteract these changes. Remarkably, the treatment restored the affected metabolic processes to normal and corrected the developmental abnormalities associated with the mutation, as per the website.

"We were surprised to find that a change in a fundamental process of RNA processing had such a targeted effect on vitamin B12-dependent metabolism," says Jonathan Kölschbach, first author of the study.

"Even more exciting was that we were able to largely correct the consequences of this change in the worm model using vitamin B12," added Jonathan Kölschbach, as quoted by the website.

Could Vitamin B12 Help Treat a Rare Genetic Disorder?

To explore whether their findings might also apply to people, the researchers examined publicly available datasets from human cells. They also worked with Hormos Dafsari, a neuropediatrician at the University Hospital Cologne, to collect blood samples from patients diagnosed with Verheij syndrome.

These investigations uncovered evidence of similar metabolic changes in humans, suggesting that the vitamin B12-related pathways affected in the worms may also play a role in the human disorder.

Although the results are promising, researchers have not yet established whether vitamin B12 supplementation can improve symptoms in people with Verheij syndrome. Additional studies will be necessary to determine whether the benefits observed in worms can be translated into a treatment for patients.

The discovery also raises a broader possibility. Metabolic disruptions may contribute more substantially to diseases caused by faulty RNA splicing than scientists previously recognised.

Understanding these connections could help researchers identify new therapeutic strategies, potentially extending beyond Verheij syndrome to other rare genetic conditions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)