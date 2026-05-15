Think Your Vision Is Perfect? Expert Explains Why Good Sight Doesn't Equal Healthy Eyes

It is commonly believed that if you can read clearly and see things properly, your eyes are perfectly healthy. However, eye experts warn that good vision does not always mean healthy eyes. In today's digital world, daily habits can lead to several serious eye conditions developing silently, without any noticeable symptoms until significant damage has already occurred.

Lifestyle guru Luke Coutinho, who specialises in nutritional science and alternative medicine, speaks about this very issue in his latest Instagram reel. “You can have perfectly normal vision but still be slowly damaging your eyes every day," he shares in the reel. Coutinho then explains that dryness, slight burning and the urge to rub your eyes after long work hours are not just signs of fatigue. “You notice it as slower focus, heavier eyes and sleep that does not feel restorative, and most people push through it. But this is cumulative", he adds.

He further explains that air conditioners can cause more dryness in the eyes than most people realise. Additionally, looking at screens in the dark adds another layer of stress to the eyes that often goes unnoticed.

Coutinho also mentions how diet plays a major role in eye health. “Your diet is often missing what your eyes are made from. The retina depends on nutrients, and most modern diets barely provide them,” he explains, adding that lutein, zeaxanthin and DHA are necessary for eye health. Foods like egg yolks, fatty fish, spinach, pistachios, corn and goji berries provide structural support to the eyes.

“Low omega-3 changes the quality of your tears, and low carotenoids reduce protection from light damage. So the strain you feel is not random; it is being built daily,” he states.

The lifestyle guru also shared how people can interrupt this daily eye damage and advised them to look into the distance every 20 minutes for 20 seconds to reset their eyes. Moreover, stepping into natural morning light briefly aligns the retina and brain and helps support healthier sleep. “Your eyes don't repair when you scroll; they repair in darkness and when you are sleeping,” he adds.

Talking about his favourite eye exercise, Luke Coutinho shares, “My favourite exercise is 20-20-20. Every 20 minutes, look at the furthest object, maybe 20 feet away, and hold that gaze for about 20 seconds, then get back to work.” He also says that making a few lifestyle changes, such as limiting light exposure, taking breaks during work and incorporating whole foods rich in healthy fats and antioxidants, can effectively support eye function.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.