The 4 Types Of PCOS And Their Symptoms Explained

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder that affects women during their reproductive years. According to the World Health Organisation, PCOS affects an estimated 10-13% of reproductive-aged women. It is estimated that up 70% of women with PCOS worldwide do not know they have this condition. Additionally, it has been recognised as the leading cause of infertility. PCOS is characterised by a combination of symptoms, including irregular menstrual cycles, excess hormone production, hair loss, skin issues and the presence of multiple small cysts on the ovaries. The exact cause of PCOS is not fully understood, but it's believed to involve a combination of genetic, hormonal, and environmental factors.

While PCOS is quite common, not many women know that four types of this condition can affect women of all age groups. PCOS is medically diagnosed based on standard criteria like irregular periods and high androgens. It is often categorised into four types based on the primary driver of the symptoms. Identifying your type can help target the root cause through specific lifestyle and medical interventions.

Types of PCOS

There are several types of PCOS, each with varying symptoms and underlying causes. Here's a detailed explanation of the four main types:

1. Insulin-resistant PCOS

This is the most common type, affecting approximately 70% of those with PCOS. In this type, the bodies do not respond effectively to insulin. This leads to higher insulin levels, which can cause the ovaries to produce more androgens, which disrupts ovulation.

Symptoms:

Symptoms may include irregular periods, weight gain (especially around the abdomen), intense sugar cravings, fatigue, darkened skin patches and hair thinning.

Management strategies:

Focus on a low-glycemic, high-protein diet to stabilise blood sugar.

Regular aerobic and resistance training helps cells use insulin more effectively.

Supplements or medications like Metformin are often used to improve insulin sensitivity. However, these should only be consumed after consulting an expert.

These can help regulate menstrual cycles and reduce blood sugar levels.

2. Inflammatory PCOS

In this type, chronic low-grade inflammation triggers the ovaries to overproduce androgens. Chronic inflammation can be caused by factors such as poor diet, stress, or chronic infections.

Symptoms:

Symptoms may include irregular periods, weight gain, acne, and hair loss. Additionally, individuals may experience chronic fatigue, joint pain, and other symptoms associated with low-grade inflammation.

Management strategies:

Eat an anti-inflammatory diet. Avoid triggers like refined sugars, processed meats, and sometimes dairy or gluten.

Focus on repairing the gut microbiome through probiotics and whole foods.

Natural anti-inflammatories like Turmeric (Curcumin), Omega-3s, and Zinc may be beneficial.

3. Post-pill PCOS

This type can occur after discontinuing hormonal contraceptives, particularly birth control pills, which can mask the symptoms of PCOS while in use. Upon stopping the pill, hormonal fluctuations may lead to a resurgence of PCOS symptoms.

Symptoms:

A sudden onset of acne or irregular periods after quitting the pill, provided these symptoms were not present before starting it.

Management strategies:

This type is typically temporary and often resolves on its own within 3-6 months. The body sometimes takes time to adjust to its natural hormonal cycle after stopping birth control.

Treatment may involve patience as the body readjusts, as well as lifestyle changes to support hormonal balance. In some cases, doctors may recommend medications to help regulate periods and manage symptoms.

If cycles do not return to normal after 6 months, seek medical help to rule out other underlying types.

4. Adrenal PCOS

Affecting about 10% of cases, this type is driven by an abnormal stress response. Unlike other types, this type is characterised by an overproduction of androgens from the adrenal glands rather than the ovaries. It may be linked to conditions that affect adrenal function, such as congenital adrenal hyperplasia or stress-related disorders.

Symptoms:

Individuals may also experience signs associated with other adrenal dysfunctions, such as fatigue or high blood pressure. Some may also experience high levels of perceived stress, anxiety, and sleep issues.

Management strategies:

Treatment typically focuses on addressing adrenal health, which may include lifestyle changes, stress management techniques, and possibly medication to regulate hormone levels. Avoid long, high-intensity cardio, which can spike cortisol; opt for gentle movement instead.

There is no definite cure for PCOS. However, it can be effectively managed and even reversed with a healthy diet and lifestyle changes. Treatment plans may vary depending on the type of PCOS and individual symptoms. Those affected by PCOS need to work with their doctor to find the most effective treatment strategies tailored to their specific needs. Lifestyle changes, such as diet and exercise, along with medical interventions, can often significantly improve symptoms and hormonal balance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.