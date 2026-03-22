Struggling With PCOS Symptoms? Nutritionist Shares 6 Foods That Can Help Manage PCOS

It often starts with small signs: a missed period, unexpected weight changes, or stubborn acne that doesn't go away. For many women, these are the first whispers of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS, one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting reproductive-aged women. That said, PCOS is more than just physical symptoms; it can affect mood, energy, and even long-term health, making everyday life feel unpredictable. PCOS is generally characterised by irregular periods, excess androgen (male hormone) levels, and often, small, fluid-filled sacs (cysts) on the ovaries. Although it is termed as a leading cause of infertility, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has revealed potential ways to manage it through lifestyle changes and medication.

On Instagram, she says, “PCOS is not just one issue—it's a combination of hormonal and metabolic imbalances. The right foods can help target each symptom effectively.”

According to Lovneet Batra, here are some foods which can be added to your daily routine and alter PCOS-

Spearmint Tea for Facial Hair

She highlighted the purported effects of spearmint tea on facial hair. According to the nutritionist, 1 cup of spearmint tea a day helps lower excess androgen levels, which may gradually reduce unwanted facial hair growth.

Cinnamon for Insulin Resistance

Talking about the potential benefits of cinnamon for blood sugar management, she revealed that ½ tsp of cinnamon daily helps improve insulin sensitivity. She adds, “Cinnamon improves insulin sensitivity, helping better blood sugar control and reducing fat storage.”

Ginger for Bloating

The nutritionist suggests eating 1 and ½ inches of ginger daily to reduce bloating, which is the feeling of fullness or swelling in the abdomen, often caused by gas or digestive issues. She further adds, “Ginger supports digestion by reducing gas, bloating, and improving gut motility.”

Pumpkin Seeds for Irregular Ovulation

According to Lovneet, pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, which supports ovulation and overall hormonal balance.

Turmeric for Acne

She shares, “Turmeric has strong anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce acne and calm skin flare-ups.” Hence, 1/2 tsp of the common culinary spice a day helps reduce acne.

Berries for Chronic Inflammation

She recommends ½ cup of berries a day to reduce inflammation, adding, “Berries are loaded with antioxidants that help reduce internal inflammation associated with PCOS.”

At the end, Lovneet further highlighted that PCOS management is about consistent changes, not extreme diets.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.