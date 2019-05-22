Suffering From Constipation? Try These 7 Underrated, Natural Remedies

Highlights Beans and lentils can prevent constipation Drink lots of water to keep constipation at bay Exercise regularly to prevent constipation

Constipation is something that many people face. If surveys done previously are to be believed, as much as 22% of the country's adult population suffer from constipation. Constipation is emerging to be one of the most common problems because of poor diet and lifestyle habits. Lack of fibre-rich foods and not drinking sufficient water are two of the most common reasons for constipation. Lack of exercise can also be a reason. Make sure you include fibre-rich foods like raw fruits and vegetables in your diet, drink lots of water and exercise regularly.

Following is a list of 7 underrated, natural foods that can offer relief from constipation

1. Apples:Apples, the one fruit that you can have daily for good health, consists several compounds like fructose, fibre and sorbitol, that can help in improving digestion and preventing constipation. Apples and pears are fruits that have high levels of water, which is another reason why they may be effective in preventing constipation. Eat raw, whole apples with their skin to reap maximum benefits from apples.

2. Prunes: A kind of dried fruit, prunes can work as a natural remedy for constipation. A study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, dried plums or prunes can prevent constipation. Prunes contain soluble fibre, iron, potassium, boron and phelonic compounds.

3. Kiwi: A medium-sized kiwi contains 2.5 gms of fibre along with lots of vitamins and nutrients that are essential for good health. Eating kiwis regularly can increase bowel movements in people with constipation.

Constipation remedies: Include kiwi in your diet to treat constipation naturally

4. Beans: Beans are fibre-rich foods that can be great for dealing with constipation. They contain both soluble and insoluble fibre that helps the food to keep moving through intestines, thus offering relief from constipation.

5. Sweet potatoes: They can be consumed as a snack or be prepared in the form of a meal or even as a side dish. The important thing to know is that sweet potatoes are rich in fibre that is required to keep constipation at bay. Sweet potatoes are also ultimate healthy foods that can improve gut health, eye health, support immune system and enhance brain function.

6. Lentils: Lentils are rich in protein and fibre. They can be included in a weight loss diet and should be eaten regularly if you face constipation problems.

7. Kefir:Kefir is a probiotic that works wonders in terms of improving your gut health. It is a fermented milk beverage. Probiotics like kefir can increase frequency of stool and improve its consistency. It reduces the time foods passes through intestines and speeds up bowel movements.

Instead of opting for laxatives, stool softeners and fibre supplements, try these underrated foods to get relief from constipation naturally. You are going to love them!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

