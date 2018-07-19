Want A Healthy Heart? Include Flat Beans In Your Diet; Other Health Benefits Of Flat Beans

Including flat beans in your diet can boost your heart health

Highlights Flat beans are a good source of vitamin A, K, C, proteins Regular consumption of these beans helps lower blood sugar levels Flat beans can also boost your immunity

A healthy heart does not ask for much; it just asks for a balanced diet, proper workout routine and distance from unhealthy habits like smoking. That's all! When considering diet, a healthy heart asks for foods rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins and healthy fats and this purpose is served well by a plant-based diet. Flat beans are one of the healthiest vegetables for your heart. A good source of vitamin A, K, C, proteins and folate, flat beans boost your heart health by reducing the risk of iron deficiencies. Vitamin B and folate in this vegetable promote blood cell development, boost energy and keep your brain healthy as well. The dietary fibres in this veggie decrease the bad cholesterol levels in your body. The properties of flat beans reduce cholesterol absorption in the blood by binding bile acids in the colon. But that's not all, flat beans are one of the healthiest veggies of all time and have a wide variety of health benefits to offer.

Here's a list of 6 amazing benefits of flat beans you never knew.

1. Better diabetes control

Diabetes patients can benefit to quite an extent with the consumption of flat beans. The green pods of these beans have the ability to have a hypoglycemic effect on the patients. Regular consumption of these beans helps lower skyrocketing blood sugar levels in diabetes patients. Of the very few natural ways of lowering blood sugar in diabetes, flat beans are perhaps a popular one.

2. Stronger bones

Decline in bone density contributes to an increased risk of a number of diseases like arthritis and osteoporosis. Deficiencies in iron, vitamin A, K and silicon are some of the most important contributing factors for these conditions. Silicon is a nutrient which is not found in many vegetables. However, it can be quite beneficial for patients dealing with bone deterioration. One of the richest sources of silicon is flat beans. Another good reason to fill up on this superfood!

3. Pre-natal care

Flat beans are a rich source of folic acid. Folic acid is an extremely essential nutrient when it comes to protecting the internal systems of your body. But more than that, this nutrient plays an important role in protecting the baby in a woman's womb. Folic acid levels in a woman's body play an important role in the development of the foetus in the uterus.

4. Boosts immunity

Weak immunity exposes you to a high risk of a number of diseases. Oxidative stress from free radicals is an important reason responsible for a weak immune system. Enriched with vitamin C, flat beans can be helpful in boosting your immune system. The veggie is also a rich source of antioxidants like flavonoids and catenoids. These can also reduce the severity of strokes.

5. Treating gastrointestinal problems

Gastrointestinal problems like constipation, peptic ulcers, acid reflux and hemorrhoids can be treated with the help of fibre-rich foods. Flat beans are a rich source of dietary fibres which can keep such health problems at bay by keeping your stomach working properly. A 110 grams serving of flat beans make up for 15% of your daily fibre intake.

6. Benefits for eye health

Carotenoids found in flat beans can prevent macular degeneration thereby reducing the risk of vision and eye function problems. Regular consumption of flat beans can help you reduce the risk of eye health problems to quite an extent.

