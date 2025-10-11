Nutritionist Shares 10-Day Pre-Diwali Plan For A Natural Festive Glow

Beautiful skin becomes equally important as decorations and diyas as the festive season draws near. However, beauty expert and nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani advises starting your glow-up from within rather than depending only on concealers and highlighters. This Diwali, your kitchen might be your best beauty lab. "Start 10 days before Diwali for that natural festive glow... Your kitchen is your best beauty lab this season," says the nutritionist in the video caption.

Morning Glow Shot (Daily Ritual)

Start your day with this easy-to-make but effective mixture: 1 teaspoon amla juice + half teaspoon aloe vera juice + warm water + a pinch of haldi (turmeric).

Aloe vera calms the skin and stomach, while amla, a high-vitamin C supplement, increases collagen production and combats free radicals. With its powerful anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric helps even out skin tone. When combined, they create a natural antioxidant elixir that promotes glowing, clear skin.

Mid-Morning Glow Snack (Alternate Days)

Replace your tea-time cookies with a teaspoon of soaked pumpkin seeds, a handful of walnuts, and a guava.

Compared to oranges, guavas have higher vitamin C, which is necessary for collagen synthesis and for revitalising dull skin. Omega-3 fatty acids and zinc, which are found in walnuts and pumpkin seeds, help maintain a strong and smooth skin barrier. This combination promotes natural shine from the inside out.

Evening Detox Drink (Daily Must-Have)

In the evening, consume a traditional detox mixture that is prepared by boiling one teaspoon of cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds and then reducing it by half.

This Ayurvedic trio supports liver detoxification, which is essential since the liver acts as the body's glow filter. Regular intake helps lessen puffiness, acne, and pigmentation caused by festive indulgence.

Gond Katira Coolant (3 to 4 Times a Week)

For deep hydration, soak gond katira (edible gum) overnight and mix it in rose water with sabja (basil) seeds and a squeeze of lemon the next morning.

According to Sakshi, this revitalising coolant gives your skin a serene, dewy appearance by restoring moisture, combating dullness, and even reducing puffiness after a festival. Adding a note, she mentions, "Gond katira should be used in summer and not in winter."

Skin Glow Lunch Tip (Daily)

A bowl of moong dal khichdi, sautéed spinach or methi, and a teaspoon of ghee make up a simple yet skin-friendly meal. This meal supports skin regeneration and detox while promoting digestion. It is light, nutritional, and high in zinc and chlorophyll.

Your natural glow will rival your Diwali lights with just 10 days of mindful eating and drinking plenty of water; no filter or glitter is required.