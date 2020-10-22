Skincare: 5 Tips You Should Follow For Healthy Skin During This Weather Change

Skincare tips: Apply a moisturiser daily to keep your skin hydrated

During weather change, it is important to build strong immunity to fight different illnesses. A healthy diet and lifestyle may help you stay fit during this time when the weather changes. Just like your overall health, your skin also needs extra care and attention. You might experience several skin conditions as well as changes in the way your skin reacts to different products. Some experience dry skin others face extra oil production at the T-zone. If you are wondering what to do to keep your skin healthy during the changing weather, here are some easy-to-follow tips that might help.

Skincare tips for changing weather

Dr. Sirisha Singh who is a Delhi-based Dermatologist explains, "When the weather changes, you might experience some cold winds and decreased ambient humidity. These two factors tend to accentuate dryness of the skin. Also, some people start using hot water for showering and water intake gets reduced which further aggravates the dry skin. Dry skin also leads to an increased incidence of eczema and other skin rashes. People with intrinsically dry skin and people with metabolic disorders like diabetes and thyroid diseases are particularly prone to eczema."

So here's what you need to do to minimise the risks-

1. Use lukewarm water instead of very hot or very cold water.

2. Use mild soaps that are pH balanced. If you have very dry skin then you may use olive oil or coconut oil on the body before taking a bath. If the skin is very dry, you may skip a soap altogether.

3. Ensure you drink plenty of water. Keep a bottle handy so that you constantly sip on water.

4. Start using a moisturiser regularly. If the skin is very dry, body butter may be suitable. During these months you can use a light moisturiser.

5. When you start wearing woollens, try and wear a layer of cotton under the woollens. Many people tend to get allergic rashes on contact with wool. Try and use cotton filled blankets. Fleece blankets trap dust and can cause allergies.

Along with these, always choose products according to your skin type. For healthy skin never skip sunscreen. Any symptoms of any skin disease should be handled by an expert.

