Skincare: Prepare This Juice To Rejuvenate Your Skin And Hair Naturally

If you have been longing a naturally glowing and vibrant-looking skin, then you have landed just at the right place. Dr Kiran Lohia, in one of her recent posts on Instagram, shared a unique "7-juice recipe" which can help you have a healthy skin and hair. The juice is made with some all-natural kitchen ingredients like honey, spinach, pomegranate, etc, each of which can provide your skin and hair with antioxidants and essential vitamins and minerals. To get best results from the juice, have it every morning before food, suggests Dr Lohia.

7-ingredient juice for healthy skin and hair

The seven ingredients that the juice needs for preparation are

Spinach

Super seed mix (chia, sesame, sunflower)

Berry mix (blueberry, cranberry, amla)

Pomegranate

Seasonal citrus fruits like sweet lemon (mosambi)

Honey

Unripe banana

To prepare the juice, you need to add all the ingredients in a blender, along with a liquid base of your choice. The base drink could be coconut water on days you want to feel lighter, or almond milk for day you feel like having something creamier.

Skin and hair benefits of the drink

1. Spinach: The drink needs to be prepared with a handful of spinach leaves. This leafy green vegetable is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C and iron, which can provide anti-ageing benefits and help in skin rejuvenation. These nutrients can also be beneficial for hair health.

2. Seed mix: Apart from chia, sesame and sunflower seeds, you can also add pumpkin seeds, recommends Dr Lohia. You can prepare a seed mixture in advance, and add one tbsp of it while making drink. It will provide you with fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, iron and zinc. The seeds can help in reducing glycemic index load of the drink and also provide you with non-dairy source of calcium. Dairy products have been found to trigger acne in many.

3. Berry mixture: Blueberries, cranberries, amla and some goji berries (if possible) can provide you with good amount of Vitamin C and antioxidants that can help in delaying ageing and rejuvenate it naturally. You need to take a handful of a mixture of these berries to prepare the juice.

4. Pomegranate: Take seeds from half a pomegranate. The fruit contains antioxidants and punic acid, helps in reducing inflammation on the skin and also preventing inflammatory skin conditions like acne or rosacea.

5. Citrus fruit which is in season: Mosambi or sweet lemon is Dr Lohia's favourite, as she reveals in the post. Add juice from half a citrus fruit for a dash of Vitamin C that can give you a radiant skin.

Citrus fruits are a rich source of Vitamin C

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Honey: One tbsp of honey is all you need. Not only will it give the drink a sweet taste, it will help in easing digestion and will offer some anti-bacterial benefits.

7. Unripe banana: For the juice, you need one whole unripe banana. It will provide with probiotic and digestive assistance. According to the The Gut-Skin Axis theory, there is a proven and strong correlation between gastrointestinal health and skin health.

Try this drink today if you want a naturally glowing and younger-looking skin, and healthy hair!

(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this informatio