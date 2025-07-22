Humidity And Baby Skin: Preventing Rashes And Infections During Monsoon Season

Monsoon brings humidity, and taking care of a baby becomes difficult due to the rising temperature. The skin of a baby is thinner and more sensitive than that of an adult, which makes it more prone to moisture and irritation. Folded areas of skin, including the neck, underarms, thighs, and even diaper area, are more prone to rashes and infection due to trapped moisture. Thus, mothers must be prepared to prevent their babies from troublesome skin allergies during monsoon, which can further lead to serious complications.

Types of skin issues in babies during monsoon:

Heat rashes: Conditions like little red bumps are likely to occur during monsoon on the neck, chest, and back of the baby due to excessive sweating, which leads to inflammation and itching.

Fungal infections: It thrives in warm, moist conditions; areas including underarms, neck folds, and diaper area are all at increased risk. It mostly happens due to a lack of ventilation/airflow.

Diaper rash: Increased sweating and wetness from diapers can lead to worse diaper rashes, particularly if diaper changes are not frequent.

Eczema flare-up: In babies with sensitive skin or eczema, humidity can cause a flare-up and lead to red, dry, and itchy skin.

Skincare practices to follow during monsoon: 6 ways to keep infections at bay

Use lukewarm water and cleanser to clear sweat and bacteria.

Pat dry skin gently, especially in the areas with folds and creases.

Use light-weight, airy cotton clothes that allow skin to breathe, as synthetic fibres trap sweat and heat.

Change diapers often and allow the baby to air dry or be free for a few minutes when possible. After cleaning, apply a protective cream to help prevent rashes.

Use ceiling fans or air conditioning to help reduce indoor humidity. Keep the baby's sleeping area cool and well-ventilated to prevent sweating during sleep.

Although babies may not lose fluid visibly as adults through sweating, it is important to make sure that in children aged above six months, they are hydrated by either breastmilk, formula, or water.

Pre-monsoon season might increase humidity. However, by remaining mindful of moisture, heat, and cleanliness, mothers can take better care of the well-being of their babies.

(Dr. Safia Tanyeem, MBBS,MD DVL,PGDCC, Dermatolog, Apollo Cradle Hospital, Bengaluru-Koramangala)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.