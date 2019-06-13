Can Dried Cranberries Help You Lose Weight? Nutritionist Explains

Reduce the risk of heart diseases by including cranberries in your diet

Highlights Dried cranberries contain beneficial vitamins and antioxidants Cranberries can help in preventing urinary tract infection (UTI) They can also be beneficial for your oral health

Cranberries are one of the healthiest members of the berry family, and oh so delicious! They are a rich source of antioxidants and contain beneficial fibre that can aid digestion and keep blood sugar under control. In this article, however, we are going to talk about dried cranberries, their nutritive value and how they aid weight loss. Dried cranberries can be eaten like candy. But are they healthy? Sugar content in dried cranberries can be a debatable topic. This is mostly because the packaged version of dried cranberries available in the market are usually loaded with artificial flavours and preservatives.

We talk to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal about dried cranberries and if they are beneficial for weight loss."Juicy cranberries are abundantly laden with nourishing nutrients. But dried cranberries? Well, you might not get much nutritional values and benefits from them. Commercially available dried cranberries are processed and contains more calories than fresh cranberries due to added sugar. However, if you choose organically dried, raw or fresh cranberries, they can provide you with 90% water, carbs, fiber, Vitamins B, C, E and K."

Cranberries are rich in vitamins and antioxidants

Added sugar in dried cranberries may not be as helpful in losing weight. Raw and fresh cranberries are naturally low in calories and can be included in weight loss diet. Dried cranberries too can be included in weight loss diet, as far as you eat the organic ones without any adulteration."But do always remember, cranberries alone can never make you lose weight," stresses Nmami.

Health benefits of dried cranberries

Dried cranberries contain lots of antioxidants and vitamins beneficial for your body. Apart from weight loss, cranberries serve as the best preventive natural source of urinary tract infection (UTI). Including cranberries in your diet may reduce the risk of heart disease due to polyphenols. Cranberries contain proanthocyanidins, which can be beneficial for your oral health.

You can snack on dried cranberries by eating them as is. Or, you can add them to your salad bowl, nuts and seeds trail mix, milk shakes and smoothies.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.