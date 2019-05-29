Here's Why Cranberries Are Popular For UTI Treatment: Other Health Benefits You Should Know

Cranberries are rich in Vitamin C and E, and can give a boost to immunity

Cranberries, have only recently started to gain popularly in India. The Americas still hold a strong lead in the production of this berry. Parts of Eastern Europe, are slowly, but steadily coming up as cranberry producers. Rich in Vitamins C, E and K, and anti-oxidants, cranberries hold numerous health benefits. So, its definitely a good idea, to add them to your meal plans in moderation. A piece of advice, try to get your hands on cranberries in the raw form, as packaged berries and juices are loaded with artificially sweeteners and white sugar.

Here are some benefits of cranberries that will make you fall in love with them

1. Treats urinary tract infections

After conducting sufficient research, some scientists suggest that cranberries can help in the treatment and prevention of urinary tract infections. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology states that unsweetened cranberry juice and cranberry supplements reduce the likelihood of urinary tract infections. However, with numerous research experiments with contrasting results, it is difficult to say with certainty, that a cranberry solution will always be effective while treating UTIs.

2. Controls blood sugar levels

Cranberries are good sources of manganese and dietary fibre. Fresh and raw cranberries have low sugar levels as well. These minerals teamed up with low sugar content make for a great blood sugar regulator.

Cranberries can help in keeping blood sugar levels under control

3. Reduces blood clots and swelling

Cranberry juice is extremely rich in salicylic acid and Vitamin K, which are extremely useful in reducing swelling, and preventing blood clots.

4. Vitamin C and E can help boost immunity

With great amounts of Vitamins C and E, cranberries can significantly boost your immunity. The cells of the immune system need these two vitamins to perform their respective functions. Cranberries are more than capable of fulfilling this requirement.

5. Offers protection against cell damage

Cranberries contain lots of beneficial anti-oxidants that make it a valuable protector against cell damage. Antioxidants help in reducing oxidative stress that has the potential to damage their DNA.

6. Prevents mouth ulcers and slows buildup of dental plaque

Some research suggests that cranberries might help prevent H. pylori infections in stomach that cause ulcers. Also, researchers at the Tokyo Dental College have found that drinking cranberry juice can slow down buildup of dental plaque.

