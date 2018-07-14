4 Amazing Benefits Of Cranberries

Cranberries are a powerhouse of essential nutrients and are loaded with health benefiting properties. This tiny red-coloured fruit is sour in taste and is an excellent source of minerals, vitamin C, iron, potassium and calcium. Cranberries are used in a variety of dishes to up the flavour game. To make the most of this wonder fruit, you can add it in your daily diet.

Here is a list of 5 amazing benefits of cranberries. Read on to know more about them:

1. Good Source Of Antioxidants

Being abundantly rich in vitamin C, cranberries are a powerhouse of antioxidants that help boost the immunity. Other than this, it is also essential for the maintenance of skin, muscles, and bone.

2. Regulates Cholesterol

When it comes to promoting heart health, cranberries are known to play a crucial role. They are particularly high in polyphenols, which are known to reduce inflammation. It could regulate the cholesterol level by increasing the levels of HDL in the body.

3. Provides A Glowing Skin

If you wish to have a supple, radiant and glowing skin, then bring cranberries to your rescue. The presence of flavonoids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents in cranberries work wonders in providing healthy-looking skin.

4. Improves Gut Health

Proanthocyanidins, the pigments that give cranberry their characteristic red colour, help in improving the gut health. As per various studies, the compounds present in cranberries don't allow the harmful microbes to affect the gut.

