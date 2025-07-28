Nutritionist Breaks Down Natural Fixes For Acne, Pigmentation And More

Skin issues like acne, pigmentation, dryness and stubborn dark spots are common concerns for many. But what if the solution lies not in expensive creams, but on your plate? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently took to Instagram to shed light on how internal health plays a major role in achieving glowing, problem-free skin. In her video, the nutritionist breaks down the connection between diet and skin concerns, offering natural, food-based solutions for everything from hormonal acne to dullness. With simple, everyday ingredients like spearmint, amla and blueberries, Lovneet Batra shares how targeted nutrition can help address the root causes of skin troubles.

Here are some common skin concerns and their natural remedies, as suggested by nutritionist Lovneet Batra:

1. Acne-prone skin

Add spearmint leaves to your routine. They are naturally rich in anti-androgenic compounds, which help reduce testosterone levels, one of the key culprits behind hormonal acne in women. Just one cup of spearmint tea a day can make a noticeable difference.

2. Pigmentation

Amla (Indian Gooseberry) is your best friend. With 20 times more vitamin C than oranges, it reduces melanin production and boosts collagen, shielding your skin from sun damage, pollution and stress.

3. Dry or sensitive skin

Sip on tender coconut water. It is a natural source of potassium, magnesium and cytokinins, ingredients that hydrate, soothe and maintain youthful, plump skin. It also has a mild anti-inflammatory effect.

4. Dark spots

Jamun is a great addition to your snacks. Loaded with ellagic acid and anthocyanins, it helps reduce excess melanin and lighten stubborn patches. Bonus: it also offers skin-healing nutrients like zinc and vitamin A.

5. Dullness

Grab a handful of blueberries. Do not let their size fool you, they are full of antioxidants like quercetin and anthocyanins. These fight oxidative stress, support gut health, and give your skin a clear, even tone.

6. Breakouts

Add pomegranate (anaar) to your diet. Rich in vitamin C and punicalagins, it reduces inflammation, boosts collagen, and helps balance estrogen levels, a key in preventing hormonal breakouts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.