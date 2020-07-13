Skincare Tips: A Complete Guide To Take Care Of Oily Skin This Monsoon

Skincare tips: Increased oil production can lead to frequent acne during monsoon

With change in weather, you should make necessary changes in your skincare routine too. Due to increased humidity, many face a variety of skin issues during the monsoon. You need to first understand your skin type to find appropriate solutions to your skin issues. People with oily skin should also give extra attention to their skincare routine. Increased moisture can lead to frequent acne and extra oil production. It can sometimes become a little harder to manage oily skin during monsoon. Dr. Nina Madnani, Dermatologist at P.D Hinduja Hospital explains tips to manage oily skin during monsoon with some other guidelines for other skin types too.

Skincare tips for oily skin for monsoon

Dr. Madnani explains, "The profile of patients coming for skin consults change according to the environmental conditions. The monsoons bring acne and many experience a drastic increase in their facial seborrhea (oiliness) with a flare in breakouts. Both the temperature and humidity result in over-hydration of the skin. People with normal skin type, also shift to oily skin in monsoon."

"The normal response is washing frequently with harsh soaps which can trigger a vicious cycle of rebound oiliness. Also, moisturisers are generally avoided in this weather making your skincare routine worse," she adds.

Ways to fight monsoon-related skin issues

1. Stay cool and drink plenty of water. High body temperature can increase greasiness. Also, reduce the intake of stimulants like tea, coffee, colas, spicy or very hot (temperature) foods.

Adequate water consumption can help you prevent acne

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Always carry tissue paper with you to dab the greasiness. Controlling greasiness can help you prevent a variety of skin issues.

3. Scrubbing should be an important part of your skincare routine. But if you have oily skin, avoid frequent scrubbing during monsoon as it may stimulate the grease glands.

4. A very dilute solution of alum can also act as an astringent.

5. Calamine lotion also has grease adsorbing properties and can be applied before going out.

6. Moisturisers which contain sunscreen or BB creams can be used as a single product instead of layering products. Also, avoid too much makeup.

7. Cleanse your face with face washes that have salicylic acid/resorcinol 2 to 3 times a day with tepid or cold water. You should also take care of the pH level of your face wash. On-the-go facial wipes are also available but you should check their ingredients too. Certain oily-skin cleansers are specially made to not only wash off dirt, grease, bacteria and other residues effectively but also leave behind a thin film of moisture that acts as a healthy skin barrier.

Choose cleansers according to your skin type to foight skin iisues

Photo Credit: iStock

8. This is also the season to use toners that have ingredients like witch-hazel or tea-tree oil.

9. Moisturisers are essential even for individuals with oily skin, to preserve healthy skin barriers. Choose water-based moisturisers. Gel-based moisturisers are well-accepted on greasy skins. Moisturisers for oily skin generally contain glycerine, dimethicone, propylene glycol water and other non-comedogenic ingredients.

(Dr. Nina Madnani, Consultant Dermatologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC)

