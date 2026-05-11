Fertility conversations often focus on timing, age and hormone levels. But there is a lot more happening inside the body than most people realise. Reproductive health is deeply connected to nutrition, sleep, stress, inflammation and overall lifestyle. In simple terms, your body is constantly responding to the environment you create for it every day.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares an interesting perspective on Instagram about how eggs and sperm interact during conception. Her main point? “Your egg chooses a sperm, not the other way around.”

She explains that eggs release chemical signals that attract certain sperm while ignoring others. According to her, it's not just about the “fastest” sperm, but about molecular compatibility and the internal environment surrounding the egg.

That environment comes from something called follicular fluid - the fluid around the egg that reflects your overall health, hormones, nutrition, and inflammation levels.

As the nutritionist says, “Your body has always been making a selection. We just weren't told that before.”

So What Shapes This Internal Environment?

1. Nutrition

The nutrients in your bloodstream help build the follicular fluid around the egg. She highlights the importance of:

Quality proteins

Healthy fats

Antioxidants

Minerals and whole foods

Nutrients like magnesium, zinc, selenium, folate, vitamin D, omega-3, iron and CoQ10 support hormone production and cellular health.

2. Inflammation And Gut Health

Chronic inflammation, gut issues, insulin resistance and nutrient deficiencies can affect ovulation and hormone signalling. Conditions like PCOS and thyroid imbalance may also impact fertility support systems inside the body.

3. Blood Sugar Balance

Blood sugar and insulin levels play a major role in reproductive health. According to her, insulin resistance can affect ovulation, androgen levels and egg maturation.

4. Sleep And Stress

Sleep matters more than most people think. Melatonin inside the follicular fluid helps protect the egg from oxidative stress. Constant stress and poor sleep may interfere with this process.

Rashi Chowdhary's overall message is comforting and practical: fertility is not only about “trying harder.” Sometimes the body simply needs better nourishment, recovery, and support. As she puts it, “Your body is not working against you.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.