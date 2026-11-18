Chemicals found almost everywhere in modern life pose a "global and growing threat" to human health and the environment, a landmark report based on over a decade of research has warned.

The report on "endocrine-disrupting chemicals" (EDCs) released by the United Nations Environment Programme and World Health Organization "conservatively" estimates the health and environmental costs of EDC exposure at over $1 trillion annually.

"The scientific evidence is clear: EDCs are a global and growing threat to human and environmental health," warns the report written by international scientists, calling current regulations "uneven and insufficient."

EDCs are chemicals that interfere with, mimic, or block the hormones that regulate the development and behaviour of our organs.

They are in everything from toys and makeup, to building materials and clothing.

The report released late Tuesday is the first such comprehensive look at EDC impacts in 14 years, and finds increasingly clear links between them and a range of diseases.

"The evidence is so strong that it's irrefutable at this point," said Laura Vandenberg, report co-author and professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The report examined thousands of studies on chemicals like bisphenols, phthalates and parabens.

Evidence of links between these chemicals and disease is strongest for certain neurological conditions and reproductive problems including sperm decline.

But there is also growing confidence that EDCs are linked to diseases like type 2 diabetes and asthma that have spiked globally.

"Because these changes are occurring rapidly, they are unlikely to be explained primarily by genetic change," the report says.

Sufficiently worrisome

Scientists looked at associations between EDC exposure and health conditions, as well as the mechanisms by which exposure could cause harm.

The findings vary, with "strong evidence" of developmental and neurobehavioral effects, but "emerging" links between EDCs and cardiovascular disease.

However, the overall risk is strong because EDCs are so ubiquitous and likely to impact health at tiny levels, Vandenberg said.

Among those most at risk are workers in the chemicals and recycling industries, particularly in countries with weak regulations.

A 2024 study by the International Pollutants Elimination Network NGO fitted participants with silicone wristbands that absorbed chemicals.

Lab tests of the wristbands found that plastic waste and recycling workers in Thailand and Kenya were exposed to over 20 hazardous chemicals, while even control subjects working in offices were exposed to at least 11.

There are around 1,000 identified EDCs, but experts say many chemicals have simply not been tested properly and their impacts remain unknown.

They are also concerned about "synergistic" impacts -- the way exposure to multiple chemicals may amplify health effects.

The "proverbial million-dollar question" is what level of EDC exposure triggers any given health impact, said Frederic Leusch, professor of environmental toxicology at Australia's Griffith University, who was not involved in the report.

But even absent an answer, Leusch believes "the hazard is sufficiently worrisome that we need to take action to reduce our, and our environment's, exposure."

It scares politicians

Many countries have regulated certain EDCs, often targeting bisphenol A, particularly in children's products.

But regulators have struggled to determine which chemicals should be regulated, and what an appropriate exposure level might be.

"It scares politicians, to some extent, because it's such a complicated area," said retired professor of environmental chemistry Ake Bergman, who worked on the previous editions of the EDC report in 2002 and 2012.

Like other experts, he warned there is no known safe exposure level for most EDCs.

"We have some that are really acting at extremely low concentrations."

In a statement, the International Council of Chemical Associations industry group called for "science-based" approaches to regulation that protect health and the environment "while enabling society to benefit from the products, technologies, and innovations that are essential to modern life and sustainable development."

Many EDCs are in plastics, and experts say oil firms are increasing plastic production as demand for fossil fuel energy falls.

"We need to stop the expansion of plastic production,... reduce exposures to EDCs, and ban the worst actors," said Tracey Woodruff, report co-author and professor at Stanford University.

"While more science is always needed, we don't need more science to act."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)