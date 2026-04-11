Say Goodbye To Indigestion: Nutritionist Shares A 5-Ingredient Bloating Relief Powder

Bloating is something almost everyone has experienced at some point. That uncomfortable, heavy feeling in your stomach, sometimes accompanied by gas or a sense of fullness, can make even simple tasks feel annoying. Usually, bloating happens when your digestive system traps air or gas.

To tackle this, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has a solution. On her Instagram, she shares a home remedy that has been a lifesaver for her family: an indigestion and bloating relief powder. This is not some new product but a recipe that has been passed down for generations.

“My mother-in-law makes it exactly the way her mother used to make it - simple, effective and rooted in generations of trust. And honestly? It works like magic when your gut feels heavy, gassy or just off,” Nagpal writes.

So, what exactly is in this magic powder? It is made with fresh aloe vera, lemon, ajwain, amla and black salt. A pinch of asafoetida (hing) can also be added, as per the nutritionist, for that “extra digestive boost.”

Making this powder is super simple. Mix all the ingredients well and then let them dry completely in the sun or indoors on a tray in your kitchen.

When it is dry, grind it to make a powder. Next, store the powder in an airtight jar to avoid moisture. And with that, you will have a handy digestive helper ready whenever you need it.

Using it is just as simple. Take half a teaspoon to one teaspoon of the powder, stir it into a cup of lukewarm water, sip slowly, and give your gut a few minutes to relax.

According to Palak Nagpal, this mix is perfect for busy days, right after heavy meals, or even keeping handy at your office desk.

“Sometimes the most powerful fixes are the simplest ones we've always had at home,” she concludes.

While this powder could help with bloating, it should be noted that it is not a defined cure. If you notice bloating happening often, or if it comes with other symptoms like severe pain, nausea, or sudden changes in your digestion, it is best to check in with a doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.