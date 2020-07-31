Reasons Why Carbs Are Important For You, As Explained By A Fitness Expert

Carbs benefits: Eating starchy carbs in excess can contribute to weight gain

Carbs have been popular for all the wrong reasons. Weight gain is the most common of them all. It is true, eating excess of carbs can make you gain weight. But it is only the starchy carbs and in how much quantity and how often you eat them, that determine your chances of weight gain. For instance, if you have been having rice and roti in the traditional like it has been traditionally consumed in your family for generations, weight gain is very less likely. Having said that, if consumption of junk and deep-fried food is also a part of your daily diet, then gaining weight is inevitable.

Reasons why carbs are important for you

The idea is to practice portion control and reduce the frequency of how often you eat refined or starchy carbs. Celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, for instance, recently shared an Instagram saying that she eats pasta, which is often considered to be junk food. "People are often surprised when they find out that I eat pasta, bread, rice and other carbs. Eating a healthy, balanced diet, does not mean that you need to restrict yourself from eating certain foods," she writes in her post.

She goes on to add that food is a big part of her life, and that it's the way she connects with her family.

Restricting yourself from food by following calorie-restrictive or fad diets, can cause cravings, mood swings and irritability. Eating all food groups in a balanced way is one way you can prevent this, agrees Itsines.

1. She goes on to share in her post that she eats carbs in a Mediterranean style. This includes a mix of vegetables, carbs and healthy fats in each meal.

2. Another healthy way to eat carbs is practice portion control. So, if you occasionally crave comfort food like pizza, pasta, burger or noodles, have them. Try to make them at home. That way you get to be mindful of the ingredients. If not, then eating smaller portions, or eating other filling foods like those rich in protein and/or fibre can definitely help in preventing weight gain.

Eat carbs as part of a balanced diet to avoid weight gain

As Itsines says, "I don't think that restricting what you eat is a sustainable way to live." Sharing an anecdote about diet trends, she adds that she once tried to cut down carbs and she ended up craving sugar and junk food.

What's more, healthy carbs provide your body with energy and strength to exercise and perform other day-to-day tasks. "Complex carbs like wholemeal bread, brown rice, quinoa or wholemeal pasta can provide your body with great nutrients and keep you fuller for longer. So you need to find what works for you, but don't be afraid to include carbs as part of your diet," she asserts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.