This Is The Best Time To Eat Carbs If You Want To Lose Weight Quickly

You should prefer complex carbs to simple carbs to stay healthy

The pattern in which you eat carbs can cause weight gain Complex carbs are healthier and more nutritious You can eat carbs before workout to gain maximum benefits

Carbohydrates or carbs are now famous for all the wrong reasons. An important macronutrient, carbs are the main source of fuel for the body. But thanks to fad diets and weight loss industry, carbs are now seen as the top most nutrient that causes weight gain. This, of course, is not true in full entirety. Weight gain depends on your pattern of food consumption, the quality of carbs you eat and at what time of the day you choose to eat carbs. While a nutrient like protein is recommended to be included in each meal of the day, let's take a look at what is the best time to eat carbs in a day.

Weight loss: What is the best time to eat carbs in a day?

Firstly, it is important to know that there are two types of carbs: simple carbs and complex carbs. Simple carbs are the ones that usually cause weigh gain and rapid increase in blood sugar levels. White sugar, pasta, sugary drinks, fruit juice, milk etc.

Complex carbs are the ones that are a healthier and needed by the body for energy. Foods that contain complex carbs include quinoa, brown rice, sweet potatoes, whole grains, vegetables, lentils etc. Complex carbs are generally considered to be healthier as they are more nutritious. They contain fibre and protein and take longer to digest.

When to eat carbs for weight loss?

However, simple carbs can be helpful in some cases. They can fill you up and make you feel energetic if you have them an hour before your workout, mentions healthline.com. This is because the body breaks them down and absorbs them quickly.

It is the best that you eat simple carbs while practicing portion control to prevent weight gain.

Speaking of the best time to eat carbs for weight loss, results of studies have been inconsistent. While some of them found that eating fewer carbs for dinner aided quicker weight loss, others found that eating carbs for dinner can aid better weight loss and fat loss. Thus, what is more important is probably your total carb intake as compared to the timing of its consumption.

Monitor your carb intake more than the time at which you eat them

When to eat carbs on keto diet?

Keto diet is essentially a low-carb, moderate protein and high fat diet that is immensely popular for aiding quick weight loss. It requires the body to enter a state of ketosis - a metabolic state in which your body burns fat for fuel instead of carbs.

If you are on a keto diet, you can plan on eating your carbs around the time of your workout. This may help in improving exercise performance. Keto diet causes side effects like insomnia. To prevent it, you can opt for eating carbs closer to bed time. Not only will it make you feel satiated, it was also help you relax and fall asleep faster.

The bottom line is that carbs may show better results on your body when you consume them before your workout. Also, prefer eating complex carbs to simple carbs as they are healthier and richer in nutrients, and also low in calories.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.