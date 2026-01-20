Online Advice And The Pressure Of Perfect Parenting: Doctor Says Internet Is Raising Anxiety, Not Babies

Parenting as we all know is a huge responsibility. New parents are always anxious about their baby in all aspects be it feeding, sleeping etc. The new generation parenting has become an Instagram affair. Right from the baby's birth, every milestone is shared online. New parents are bombarded with information with what to do and what not to do, so much so that the joy and satisfaction is lost and they're left feeling like they are not doing enough.

The Overload of Online Advice

There is a lot of information available on social media regarding various dos and don'ts of parenting. This often causes confusion among parents, making even small things appear scary and stressing them unnecessarily. We usually see parents coming in with fear of rare diagnoses for what is actually just a mild viral fever. Many parents resort to information found online as it is freely available and easily accessible. It has its advantages as they can get information from the comfort of their homes. However, it can be a double-edged sword as it causes real emergency situations to be missed because parents rush to hospitals for minor issues instead.

When Perfect Parenting Becomes Pressure

Parenting has a lot of stressful moments filled with sleepless nights, frustration, and the constant fear of infections, especially if the infant is not eating well. While relying on readily available information online can be helpful, it can also add fuel to the fire. Striving to become the perfect parent can often lead to unnecessary stress and eventual burnout. New parents should keep in mind that each baby is different and one rule doesn't apply to all. Rather than seeking knowledge from social media sources, new parents should instead focus on understanding their baby. This will prevent them from feeling dissatisfied and frustrated when they are unable to follow the information they have acquired online.

The Hidden Harm of Online Expectations

Although a majority of online information may appear convincing, they are not always true. For new parents, however, this often takes priority over judgement. Many parents try to force their babies into doing too many things to achieve perfection which most of time ends up leaving both children and parents dissatisfied. Parenting loses its beauty when too much online information begins to dilute it. The beauty of it lies in growing along with your child rather than strictly following set protocols. Trying to incorporate too much knowledge into parenting not only affects the mental health of parents, but also their children in the long run.

A Gentle Reminder for New Parents

The message to new generation parents is simple - limit the overload of online information and learn to enjoy parenting each day as it comes.

(By Dr. Anuradha Vinod, Consultant - Paediatrics at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru)

