One Meal A Day Diet Plan For Weight Loss: Know How To Follow This Diet And Much More

Diet plays an important role when it comes to weight loss. There are several diet plans which have gained huge attention in the past year when it comes to weight loss. Another diet which is called the one meal a day diet also claims to be a weight loss-friendly diet. This diet plan involves consumption of just one meal in a day and fasting for the rest of the hours. You might have a list of questions about this diet plan. Is it really effective for weight loss? How to follow this diet? What are the disadvantages of this diet? Here are a few things you need to know about this diet.

Weight loss diet: One meal a day diet plan

The one meal a day diet plan encourages weight loss by restricting your entire day's diet. This diet tries to reduce your calorie intake without removing the important nutrients required by the body. Intermittent fasting and one meal in a day diet are almost similar, but people may have little difficulty in following it. The meal of the day is usually dinner.

How to follow this diet?

In this diet, it is advised to eat only one meal which is usually dinner. It is advised to consume a nutrition-rich meal while you can consume tea, coffee, green tea, fruit, egg and water when you feel hungry in between. It will give you energy throughout the day.

Disadvantage of following one meal in a day diet plan

Too less consumption of calories can help in weight loss. It also involves fasting which is linked with few health benefits too. But this diet is also linked with several health issues. Due to the long fasting period, you may experience low blood pressure throughout the day. Many also experience fatigue, weakness, difficulty in focusing and tiredness. When it comes to consuming just one meal, many consume too many calories at once which may give the desired results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.