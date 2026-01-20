OMAD For Weight Loss: Here's A Beginner-Friendly Guide

OMAD stands for One Meal a Day, and it is a form of intermittent fasting where individuals restrict their food intake to a single meal per day. Recently, OMAD has gained popularity in the health industry, particularly for weight loss. Additionally, growing interest in metabolic health, longevity, and wellness has fuelled interest in fasting methods, including OMAD. This approach allows for a significant fasting period, approximately 23 hours, followed by an hour for eating. OMAD can vary among individuals, but the general principle remains the same: one meal is eaten within a set timeframe while fasting for the remainder of the day.

Understanding OMAD

Pros

OMAD is simple, which requires less meal preparation and fewer decisions about what to eat

OMAD can effectively reduce calorie intake without overly restrictive dieting and support weight loss

This diet method can help promote better mental clarity and focus during fasting periods

OMAD can also enhance metabolism and fat oxidation

Cons

If not followed correctly, OMAD can trigger nutritional deficiencies, as it can be challenging to get all the essential nutrients in one meal

Initial phases can be difficult due to hunger and cravings, potentially leading to binge eating

OMAD may not be a feasible or healthy option for everyone, especially those with a history of eating disorders

Athletes and active individuals may experience poor performance due to energy restrictions

How OMAD helps with weight loss

OMAD has gained huge popularity over social media, particularly for weight loss benefits. Here are some ways OMAD can help with weight loss:

1. Caloric deficit

By limiting meals to one per day, individuals naturally consume fewer calories, which can lead to weight loss over time.

2. Insulin sensitivity

OMAD can improve insulin sensitivity, making the body more efficient at burning fat for energy production.

3. Increased fat oxidation

Prolonged fasting (over 18 hours) depletes glucose stores, forcing the body to burn stored fat for energy through a process called ketosis.

4. Reduced snacking

Fewer meals can mean fewer opportunities to snack, helping to eliminate mindless eating and reducing overall calorie intake.

A guide for beginners

1. Start gradually

If you're new to intermittent fasting, do not jump straight into 23:1. Begin with a 16/8 or 18/6 fasting window and slowly increase the fasting window over several weeks. This allows your body to adjust more comfortably.

2. Choose your meal window

Decide on a consistent 1-hour window for your meal each day. It could be lunch, dinner, or any time that suits your lifestyle.

3. Plan your meal

Focus on creating a balanced meal that includes:

Protein : Lean meats, fish, eggs, beans, paneer or legumes

: Lean meats, fish, eggs, beans, paneer or legumes Healthy fats : Avocado, nuts, seeds, olive oil, or fatty fish

: Avocado, nuts, seeds, olive oil, or fatty fish Fibre: Vegetables, whole grains, or fruits to help you feel full

4. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the fasting period to stay hydrated. You can also choose calorie-free beverages like black coffee or plain herbal tea.

5. Listen to your body

Pay attention to how you feel. If you experience excessive fatigue, dizziness, or other negative symptoms, reconsider if OMAD is right for you.

6. Stay active

Incorporate regular exercise into your routine, but be mindful of how your energy levels may fluctuate with this eating pattern.

7. Monitor progress

Keep track of your weight, measurements, and how you feel overall. Adjust as necessary, and don't hesitate to consult with a healthcare provider for personalised advice.

8. Be flexible

If you need to adjust your eating window or take a break from OMAD, it's okay. The goal is to find a sustainable and healthy approach that works for you.

OMAD can offer benefits beyond weight loss. Consider these tips to follow OMAD safely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.