OMAD Can Reset Your Gut, Says Top Cardiologist; Here's A Simple Diet Chart For Beginners

OMAD, or One Meal a Day, is a form of intermittent fasting where an individual consumes all their daily calories in a single meal, fasting for the remaining 23 hours. Recently, OMAD has become a popular choice for weight loss, especially among celebrities and social media influencers. This approach is a variant of time-restricted eating and focuses on the idea of limiting the eating window to encourage weight loss and improve metabolic health. Recently, Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist, shared the benefits of this eating pattern along with a simple diet plan that beginners can follow. Here are all the details.

OMAD: Benefits, sample diet chart and safety tips

"OMAD, one meal a day, can actually rebuild your gut, starve bad bacteria and even trigger stem cell repair. In OMAD, we fast for 20 to 22 hours every other day. Research from MIT shows a 24-hour fast boosts stem cell production in the gut, repairing your digestive lining. In a fasted state, sugar-hungry bad bacteria get starved out. Giving your good gut bacteria the chance to thrive," said Dr. Chopra in an Instagram video.

The expert mentioned the following health benefits of OMAD:

Steady fat-burning

Nutritional ketosis

Adaptive stress response

More autophagy

Mitochondrial biogenesis

Protein quality control

Less inflammation

Improved resilience

How to follow OMAD

To follow OMAD, choose a specific time each day to consume your one meal. This could be at lunch, dinner, or any time that fits your schedule. Ensure that the meal is balanced and nutrient-dense, including protein, healthy fats, carbohydrates, and plenty of vegetables, to meet your nutritional needs.

You can drink water, herbal teas, or black coffee throughout the fasting period to stay hydrated and curb hunger.

Also, pay attention to hunger cues. Some may find they need to adjust the timing or size of their meal based on their activity level or overall well-being.

However, Dr. Chopra mentions that OMAD can be a little challenging, especially for beginners.

"So true, OMAD can be hard on digestion because cramming all the calories at once can spike the protein stress pathway and cause inflammation," he said.

"I would recommend almost OMAD. Same 20 to 20-hour fast but eat across 2-4 hours," he added.

How to follow Almost OMAD: Sample diet chart

1. Morning intake:

Tea/coffee

Drink enough water

Lime water with sea salt

2. Transition meal

Tomato arugula soup

3. Main meal

Two poached eggs

Broccoli

Mushroom toast

Sesame seeds

Avocado

Toasted cashews

4. Snack

Strawberry spirulina smoothie

"On non-fasting days, hydrate, get electrolytes, move your body, and try MCT oil (medium chain triglycerides)," Dr. Chopra added.

Who should avoid OMAD?

"OMAD isn't for everyone. Avoid if you are pregnant, breastfeeding or under 18 years of age."

"Also, avoid if you are underweight, recovering from illness, surgery or have an uncontrolled chronic disease. Individuals with a history of eating disorders or those who are taking medication that requires food should also refrain from OMAD," Dr. Chopra advised.

OMAD can help you lose weight and improve metabolic health. If you're new to intermittent fasting, consider starting with a smaller eating window and gradually increasing it to one meal a day.

Pay attention to how you feel daily. If OMAD is causing excessive fatigue or distress, reconsider if it's the right approach for you. Also, individuals with underlying health conditions should consult an expert before starting OMAD.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.