Nutritionist Shares Why You Should Eat Healthy Fats On An Empty Stomach

Starting your day with the right foods can make a big difference in how you feel. It affects how your body digests nutrients and even how your energy levels stay balanced throughout the morning. While most people focus on proteins and carbs for breakfast, there are several benefits of introducing healthy fats to your body first thing in the morning.

In a post shared on Instagram, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain recommends certain fats that support digestion, nutrient absorption and sustained fullness when eaten on an empty stomach. She writes, "Start your day with either of these fats."

Sources of fat first that you can have on an empty stomach:

1. Ghee

The best is to have ghee on an empty stomach. "Ghee can actually help improve the production of butyric acid in your gut. That can help reduce gut inflammation and strengthen your gut barrier," the nutritionist says. It is best taken with warm water but should be avoided if you have high cholesterol or gallbladder issues.

2. Nuts

She continues, "I take two Brazil nuts or you can also take walnuts, but nuts have a good quality fat that can actually balance your hormones and not give you a sugar spike." Soaking them first can improve their digestibility.

3. Virgin coconut oil

Virgin coconut oil is a high-quality option to eat on an empty stomach. It offers 90% saturated fats that can boost energy, aid metabolism and promote fullness. According to Deepsikha, coconut oil also improves your thyroid function.

4. Unsalted butter

Unsalted butter is excellent for consumption on an empty stomach to provide sustained energy, aid nutrient absorption and improve satiety. "Butter can actually help balance your blood sugar and also your hormones," she concludes.

It is recommended to focus on unsaturated fats like nuts over high amounts of saturated fats like butter or ghee to manage cholesterol levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.