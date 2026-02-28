Nutritionist Shares Ideal Timings To Eat Everyday Foods For Better Health

We often focus on what we eat. But not many of us think about when we eat it. The timing of certain foods can impact sleep, digestion, hunger levels and even hormones. Eating the right food at the right time may help you feel lighter, more energetic and better rested.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared an Instagram video explaining the best timings to eat some everyday foods to “get the most of it.” Her advice is simple and easy to follow.

The nutritionist says, “Here are some best timings to take these foods to get the most of it.”

1. White rice – Have it at dinner

The first food Jain talks about is white rice. According to her, white rice is best eaten at night. She explains that it can help produce serotonin, which is a calming hormone. This may help you sleep better and deeper.

2. Fruits – Eat before 5 pm

Fruits contain natural sugars. If eaten late in the evening, they may cause a sugar spike. This can leave you feeling hungrier and craving more carbs at dinner. Having fruits earlier in the day may help manage evening hunger better.

3. Pistachios – Before bed

The health expert recommends having pistachios at night. Pistachios are rich in magnesium. Magnesium supports relaxation and better sleep. As she explains, it can help you sleep more calmly and deeply.

4. Flax seeds – On an empty stomach

Flax seeds are best taken first thing in the morning. She shares that they are a great source of omega-3 and healthy fats. These nutrients may help balance blood sugar levels and support hormone health.

5. Greek yoghurt or curd – With meals or as a snack

Deepsikha Jain suggests having Greek yoghurt or curd with meals or as a snack. It is a good source of probiotics. These healthy bacteria can improve gut health and digestion.

The nutritionist's tips are simple – no strict diet plans, no complicated rules, just small timing tweaks that may support better sleep, stable energy and improved gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.