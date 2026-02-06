Nutritionist Reveals Why Pumpkins Are Called The Magical Superfood

Pumpkins, a nutrient-dense, low-calorie vegetable, always take centre stage when it comes to some of the most savoured dishes in the world. Not only is it a versatile ingredient that can be used in your diet, but the vegetable also has several benefits for health. In a recent post on Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal discussed the key properties of the vegetable that can help boost heart health, improve sleep, and aid in blood sugar management.

She began her post with a simple question, “What's in season?” and indeed, pumpkins are the most magical ones.

How Pumpkins Can Do Wonders For Your Health?

Boost Heart Health - According to the nutritionist, pumpkins are rich in fibre, potassium, and vitamin C, which help support healthy blood pressure.

Being rich in several nutrients, pumpkins help in maintaining good overall health. Other Benefits - Being rich in vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and magnesium, they also improve digestion, and high fibre and low calories help keep you full longer.

Ways To Savour Pumpkins

The nutritionist recommends:

Blend it into soups

Make pumpkin curry

Roast and season it with salt and pepper for a tasty snack

Major Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds

Not only pumpkins, but their seeds are one of the highly nutritious options which can be added to your diet. "These tiny seeds are loaded with powerful health benefits, and if you are not including them in your diet, you're seriously missing out," said popular gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi.

He added, "Pumpkin seeds boost immunity with zinc. The magnesium in pumpkin seeds can help boost heart health. They also help strengthen bones with magnesium and phosphorus.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.