Nutritionist Explains How L-Theanine From Green Tea And Apples Can Help Prevent Caffeine Cravings

Caffeine cravings are clearly among the most common phenomena in today's world. From psychological dependence to withdrawal symptoms, doctors have witnessed it all in patients. Yet, several studies claim that coffee is one of the most savoured beverages worldwide. Are you struggling to find a way to prevent these cravings? You are not alone. Now, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a simple way to help you feel relaxed and control your caffeine cravings.

Revealing the technique in an Instagram video, she says, “L-theanine is an amino acid known for promoting relaxation and reducing the jittery effects often associated with caffeine consumption.”

Other properties of L-theanine, according to the nutritionist, are as follows:

Found naturally in green tea leaves, L-theanine is an amino acid known for its calming effects on the brain.

It acts synergistically with caffeine to enhance cognitive performance and promote relaxation without causing drowsiness.

It helps counteract the jittery side effects of caffeine, providing a smoother energy boost.

Sources Of L-Theanine

If you're still unsure about the sources of L-theanine, check out the natural options below:

Green Tea

Agarwal mentions that green tea contains both caffeine and L-theanine, making it an ideal beverage for promoting alertness and relaxation simultaneously.

She shares that the green beverage provides a moderate amount of caffeine compared to coffee, reducing the risk of caffeine-related anxiety or insomnia.

Hence, according to her, brewing green tea properly ensures optimal extraction of L-theanine and other beneficial compounds.

Apples

According to Nmami Agarwal, apples are natural sources of L-theanine, albeit in smaller quantities than green tea.

She explains that apples offer a refreshing and nutritious way to complement your caffeine intake while adding a hint of sweetness. They can be consumed whole or incorporated into recipes such as salads, desserts, or smoothies.

How To Consume L-Theanine?

According to the nutritionist, the best way to consume L-theanine is to blend green tea with apples and other ingredients such as spinach, bananas, or berries to create a nutritious and energising beverage. She also highlights that incorporating green tea and apples into smoothies helps mask their flavours while retaining their health benefits.

The expert recommends customising smoothie recipes to suit your taste preferences and nutritional needs, ensuring a delicious and satisfying way to consume L-theanine alongside caffeine.

