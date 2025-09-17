Nutritionist Explains How Amino Acid L-Theanine Helps With Sleeplessness

You are not alone if you feel tired but still struggle to fall asleep. Despite feeling exhausted, millions of people suffer from restless nights. The solution might not lie in magnesium, melatonin, or sedatives, but rather in a naturally occurring amino acid - L-theanine, according to nutritionist Pooja Makhija. "L-Theanine works by boosting alpha brain waves - the same calm-but-alert rhythm your brain enters during meditation," Pooja mentions in her recent social media post. This state of mind facilitates falling and staying asleep without the "grogginess of sedatives."

Pooja says that L-theanine is abundant in tea leaves because of its mild yet effective role in enhancing sleep quality. L-theanine works by naturally preparing the mind for sleep, in contrast to prescription sleep medications that often have negative side effects like wakefulness or dependency.

"Human studies have shown that anywhere between 200 and 400 milligrams of L-theanine helps you sleep better, improves the quality, you fall asleep faster, and you have a lesser night time waking," the nutritionist says in the video.

The secret lies in how L-theanine influences brain activity. Alpha brain waves, which are linked to calm alertness and relaxation, are known to be elevated by L-theanine. This change enhances the activity of neurotransmitters that help regulate mood and promote relaxation, such as dopamine and GABA. The result is a "smooth transition from busy thoughts to restful sleep."

Pooja lists the food sources of L-theanine along with studies and research in the caption to support her statement. "Green tea (highest levels, especially shaded varieties like gyokuro). Black tea (lower but still present). Certain mushroom species (e.g., Xerocomus badius, rare in diets)," she mentions.

Green tea

L-theanine is abundantly present in gyokuro and other shaded Japanese green teas, including kabusecha and matcha. The shading process stresses the tea plant, which increases the production of this amino acid.

Black tea

L-theanine is also present in black tea, though the concentration varies. Although black tea is often considered to have less L-theanine than green tea, certain research has shown it can sometimes contain more.

Xerocomus badius mushroom

L-theanine is found in the mushroom species Xerocomus badius, also called the "bay bolete" or Ileria badia. Although this mushroom naturally contains L-theanine, its concentration is much lower than that of tea leaves, which can contain 1% to 2% of their dry weight.

In contrast to popular sleep aids, L-theanine does not cause drowsiness. Instead, it calms the mind, reduces anxiety, and prepares the body for natural sleep cycles. Although supplements with L-theanine are available, green tea and black tea also naturally contain the amino acid, albeit in smaller amounts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.