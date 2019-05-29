Mulethi Tea Can Severely Increase Blood Pressure! 84-Year-Old Hospitalised Because Of Excess Consumption

Licorice or mulethi can be harmful for people with high blood pressure

Did you know that drinking licorice (mulethi) tea in excess can be fatal if you have high blood pressure? An 84-year-old Montreal man treated for high blood pressure, was sent to the emergency room after he consumed too much of homemade licorice tea. Licorice or mulethi is a herb that is native to Mediterranean, southern and central Russia, Asia and Iran. It is usually taken by mouth for dealing with issues related to the digestive system such as heartburn, stomach ulcers and inflammation in the lining of stomach to name a few. Mulethi is often taken by people for sore throat, cough, bronchitis and infections caused by bacteria or viruses.

The Montreal-based man experienced severely elevated blood pressure along with symptoms of chest pain, headache, fatigue, fluid retention in calves and light sensitivity.

Experts at the US Food and Drug Administration mention that glycyrrhizin is a compound in black licorice, which is obtained from the licorice root. This compound can reduce potassium levels in the body. Reduction in potassium levels can make people experience abnormal heart rhythms and result in an increase in blood pressure. It may also result in edema, congestive heart failure and lethargy. The main mechanism of licorice occurs in kidneys where it increases re-absorption of salt and water, thus leading to water retention and high blood pressure.

It is therefore important to be aware of side effects of excess consumption of mulethimmul tea. You should consult your doctor before going ahead with its consumption.

Apart from these, following are some tips which people with high blood pressure must follow in order to keep their condition under control:

1. Going for walk and exercising regularly is one of the most effective remedies to keep your blood pressure under control. Regular exercise and physical activity helps in making your heart stronger and make it more efficient at pumping blood. This, in turn, reduces pressure in your arteries.

Regular exercise can keep your blood pressure under control

2. Consume less salt:Processed and packaged foods or junk foods with artificial preservatives and salt should be avoided. Excess sodium intake can be harmful for people with high blood pressure.

3. Control alcohol consumption for keeping your blood pressure under control.

4. Increase intake of potassium rich foods such as banana, avocado, nuts and seeds, potatoes, tomatoes, etc. Potassium negates effects of sodium and is thus good for people with high blood pressure.

5. Quit smoking as it one of the top most risk factors of high blood pressure and heart disease. Every puff of cigarette smoke results in a slight and temporary increase in blood pressure. What's more is that the chemicals in tobacco can damage blood vessels.

The bottom line is to live a healthy lifestyle and take less stress for keeping blood pressure under control. Make sure you have a good night's sleep and consume mulethi with caution.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.