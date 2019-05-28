World No Tobacco Day: All About Tobacco Use, Exposure And Harmful Effects On Lung Health

World No Tobacco Day: Tobacco use and exposure can be detrimental to overall health

Highlights Theme of World No Tobacco Day is "Tobacco and lung health" Tobacco exposure can be harmful for non-smokers as well Tobacco exposure can contribute to indoor air pollution

World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31. The day is meant to raise awareness about the health hazards of smoking and tobacco use. World No Tobacco Day is observed in partnership with World Health Organisation. The theme of World No Tobacco Day 2019 is "Tobacco and Lung health". The theme focuses on the negative impact that tobacco has on people's lung health and how it can cause a variety of diseases ranging from cancer to chronic respiratory disease. The theme also highlight the fundamental role that lungs play in determining overall health and well-being of people.

World No Tobacco Day 2019: Theme And Significance

Campaigns revolving around World No Tobacco Day will serve as a call for taking action and formulating effective policies for reducing tobacco consumption, and engaging with stakeholders in multiple sectors in the fight with tobacco control.

World No Tobacco Day 2019: Quit smoke to avoid ill effects of tobacco use on health

Newer tobacco products contain the same chemicals as in traditional tobacco products. One of the leading causes of death in the world are because of respiratory diseases. A major risk factor of these respiratory diseases is tobacco use. Aside from the tremendous amount of deaths caused by tobacco use, there is also a tremendous amount of suffering caused by respiratory illness. They can result in persistent cough, difficulty in breathing and negatively impact the quality of life in people of all ages in all religions of the globe.

It is also important to note that exposure of tobacco is a threat to lung health for everyone, not just smokers. Tobacco smoke contributes to indoor air pollution, which is one of the major threats to lung health. Every year, more than 1 million deaths take place because of second-hand smoke, according to WHO.

This World No Tobacco Day, let's pledge to control tobacco use and exposure. Quit smoking and make other people aware of the dangerous health hazards of tobacco use.

